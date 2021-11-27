Covid, blocked in South Africa: they had left to recover the dead family member. “Help us”

Florence, November 27, 2021 – They had left for South Africa for the saddest of reasons: to recover the son and brother who died in recent days. He was 53, Pierpaolo, university professor in the African country. They could not imagine the restrictions due to the new Omicron variant it would have plunged them into a nightmare. The 42-year-old Sara Cupiti, from Rignano sull’Arno, originally from Viareggio, explains the complicated situation.

“We came here ten days ago because my brother, who was a resident here, unfortunately died. We came here – we hear in the video that Sara recorded – to take his ashes and take them home. We had taken ten days to fix the bureaucratic part; our flight was scheduled for Sunday evening to Switzerland and then back to Italy but with yesterday’s sudden blocks we cannot take our flight “.

Hence the desperate appeal: “We are blocked and we do not know when we will be able to leave. At home I have a 7-year-old child with a disability who needs me, as well as my husband and my daughter. I ask all institutions and anyone who can help us get back to Italy “.







