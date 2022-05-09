Covid Bologna, Viale: “The virus is less scary. The rules must be changed” – Chronicle

Bologna, 9 May 2022 – Respect a year ago, the increase in infections from Covid-19 has almost increased tenfold: on 9 May 2021 there were 78 new cases and three days ago, to say, 790. Covid is much less scary, it is true, but it continues to spread at full speed. How is it possible? Answers Professor Pierluigi Viale, director of the infectious diseases department of Sant’Orsola.

“The problem is the infectivity and mutability of coronaviruses. Usually, a virus that enters the population loses its ability to penetrate as it spreads, because infected people make antibodies and herd immunity is created. Coronaviruses, on the other hand, are changing a lot and even with the current reinfection rate of 5%, Covid-19 continues to circulate. And this, together with the still too high percentage of unvaccinated, means that the cases do not decrease as expected “.

The virus, however, is much less scary, especially for the vaccinated.

“Things have changed. Now we are talking about an epidemic of infections, not of disease: among the vaccinated, the very elderly or immunosuppressed for other diseases have serious consequences for Covid. By now the damage is cheaper and hospitals , than health. If every positive, even asymptomatic or paucisymptomatic as the vast majority is, must be isolated at home or, if he is in hospital for another reason, in ad hoc wards, the impact on quality of life, economy and hospitals is devastating “.

How are you going to Sant’Orsola?

“Out of 15 hospitalized with Covid in infectious diseases, none is for Covid: they all have other diseases, but since the law requires us to swab anyone who arrives at the hospital, even if they are vaccinated, without symptoms and without risk factors and maybe he is in the emergency room for a sprained ankle, if we discover that it is positive we must then isolate him. Thus, we have half of the beds occupied by positive people, but without symptoms related to the virus and actually suffering from the most disparate diseases. created a waiting list for those who must be hospitalized for other infectious diseases: absurd. With the health emergency over, then, the hired staff and dedicated funds are no longer there, and we are reeling as we did two years ago. Covid is now dying above all indirectly. We need a change of management, at a political level “.

What do you suggest? A ‘free den all’ English style?

“It is a choice that many Northern European countries have made. The government must have a serious discussion”.

What do you think of the turnaround on indoor masks?

“I see the use of the mask indoors more as a gesture of good civic sense than as an obligation to be imposed by law: it would have been a good habit even three years ago”.