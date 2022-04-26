Covid: Bonetti, to restart invest in gender equality – Health

(ANSA) – MILAN, APRIL 26 – “Covid has not created gender inequalities, the asymmetry between men and women was already there and Covid has amplified it, from domestic violence that has accelerated, to the fragility of women’s jobs, up to unpaid care loads. All elements that have been amplified with Covid “. This was underlined by the Minister for Equal Opportunities and the Family, Elena Bonetti, speaking in a video link with the Welfare forum, Milan, the right city, promoted by the Municipality of Milan.



“But we had a clear perception that female talents can represent that solid and new starting lever, because women have been the ones who have held up the system most even in everyday life – he added -.



For the restart of the post Covid we have chosen to invest in gender equality as one of the active investments, also with the funds of the PNRR to support the empowerment of women. One of the elements that emerged in the pandemic is that the issue of welfare cannot be disconnected with the productive and working model we build “.



The minister then added that the government has decided to introduce “two fundamental tools, one is the reform of the Family Act which redesigns an approach to family policies and for the first time explicit and is integrated into a concrete proposal to enhance the social role of women. – he concluded -. Then the NRR which has placed gender equality as one of the investment axes in support of female work “.



