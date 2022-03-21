Covid, boom in new cases: infections doubled in two weeks

Do you want to advertise on this site?

The growth was already evident by analyzing the daily data, now the weekly balance shows the new race of the virus in black and white: in the last seven days in the Bresciano the new positives they increased by 48% compared to the previous period, but they even almost doubled in fifteen days, going from 3,310 infections (in the week from February 28 to March 6) to 5,848 in the week that ended yesterday. Thus also the incidence, a significant parameter for monitoring the spread of the coronavirus, has returned to rise: after hitting the minimum of this fourth wave a week ago (265 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants between February 28 and March 6), now it is back above four hundred.

The situation in hospitals

At the moment hospitalization figures continue to decline (yesterday, in Lombardy, one less bed was occupied in intensive care, 6 less in the medical area). But the impact on hospitals is seen with two to three weeks of delay with respect to infections. As for the situation in Bresciano, the latest report from the Civil hospital recorded a slight decrease, 102 Covid patients are hospitalized, of which 7 in intensive care.

However, the Omicron variants seem to have a milder impact than the Delta, obviously this does not mean that the virus should be underestimated, on the contrary: the vaccination campaign remains a fundamental barrier to the pandemic, but everyone’s commitment is needed. Lowering our guard in the coming weeks means risking a heavy resumption of the pandemic with the arrival of autumn, an event that must be averted with all our strength.

