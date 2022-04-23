Covid, boom of infections at work with the Omicron variant in the first quarter of 2022

Lombardy in the lead

The territorial analysis shows a greater concentration of complaints (41.6%) in the North-West (first Lombardy with 24.5%), followed by North-East (22.9%), Center (16.4%) ), South (13.5%) and Islands (5.6%). The provinces with the highest number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic are those of Milan (9.9%), Turin (6.7%), Rome (6.0%), Naples (4.1%). The province of Milan is also the one that records the highest number of occupational infections in the last month of the survey.

Healthcare professions the most affected



In the health and social assistance sectors (hospitals, nursing and retirement homes, institutes, university clinics and polyclinics, residences for the elderly and disabled), 63.5% of the reported Covid-19 complaints are concentrated. The analysis by profession of the injured person confirms that the category of “health technicians” is the one most involved in infections with 37.5% of reports (in three cases out of four women), 82.5% of which related to nurses. Followed by social-health workers with 16.9% (80.9% are women), doctors with 9.0% (half are women), social-assistance workers with 6.0% ( 85.2% women), administrative employees with 5.3% (two thirds are women) and unskilled personnel in health services (80% auxiliaries, but also porters, stretcher bearers) with 4, 5% (72.9% women). The professional infections of teachers / professors and researchers of schools of all levels and state and private universities are just over five thousand.

Also with respect to the profession of the injured person, a significant decrease in reports is generally observed starting from February-March 2021, with decreasing incidences for some categories, including the health professions, which however in the second half of the year, and even more more in the first quarter of 2022, they show signs of recovery. As well as transport / storage and trade.