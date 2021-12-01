Covid: Boom of infections in Veneto. Hope: ‘Not easy days, we are in the midst of the pandemic’ – Healthcare

New boom of Coronavirus infections in Veneto, with 2,656 new cases in the 24 hours, and the total rises to 519,814. The death toll is also heavy, with 14 deaths and the total at 11,977. The incidence of positives on the 96,040 swabs – of which 26,044 are molecular and 69,996 antigenic – also rises, which is 2.76%. The current positives are 32,107, 1,258 more than in the previous 24 hours. The pressure on health facilities is growing, with 568 admissions (+15) in non-critical areas and 108 (+3) in intensive care.

“These are still not easy days and we are in the midst of a pandemic which sees growing numbers throughout Europe and also in our country, albeit slightly lower. Even in these hours we will have to invest with all energy on the real leverage we have, the vaccination campaign: the numbers of the last few days are encouraging and there is a growth in third and even first doses “. This was stated by the Minister of Health. Roberto Speranza, in a video message on the occasion of the Healthcare Summit of the Sole 24 Ore.

Meanwhile, to speed up the campaign, gazebos, drive-throughs and doctors are returning to barracks, squares, exhibition halls and – in Palermo – even to the barber. The input on the strengthening of the vaccination campaign indicated by the Commissioner for the Emergency, Francesco Figliuolo, starts the strengthening of the administration machine, which will have to return to full capacity with peaks of 450 thousand inoculations per day as early as next week. And if the Government requires essentially the same numbers as the injections carried out daily months ago, the Regions are urging the reopening of vaccination hubs that will be made available by the Defense in agreement with the commissioner.

Based on availability, further openings of this type of structures will therefore be authorized, starting from Calabria. But it is not the only necessity of the moment: “we need more personnel to be able to vaccinate more”, they still say from the territories. In fact, driven by fears over the spread of the Omicron variant and after the measures envisaged on the Super Green pass from 6 December, the figures are growing day by day. The first doses administered in the last 24 hours in Italy were 32,473, a level that had not been there for over a month (21 October), while the third doses continue to run with almost 300,000 (293,177) boosters, reaching 6,237,051 . In all, including the 27,000 new people vaccinated (with two doses), the daily doses were 352,683,000, reaching a total of 95,984,088 vaccines administered, equal to 94.3% of the total available to the regions.

The numbers will increase again progressively, after the start of the third dose inoculations also for the over 18s starting from these hours, waiting for the turn of the age group 12-17 to arrive.

Then, probably at the end of December, it will also be possible to immunize children aged 5 to 11.