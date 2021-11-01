Covid: boom third dose in GB, 820,000 in 3 days – Last Hour

(ANSA) – LONDON, 01 NOV – New vaccine boom in the United Kingdom with 820,000 boosters (or third doses) injected in the country alone in the last 3 days, which since this week has also opened access without reservation to the so-called drive administration centers -in: Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose government has bet everything on a new acceleration of vaccines – and in particular on the third doses, reserved in the Kingdom for all over 50s who have received the second dose from 6 months, to vulnerable people and those who work in health care or social assistance services – to try to contain the effects of the recent rebound of infections from Covid without reintroducing the restrictions that were widely revoked as of July 19.



Johnson also noted that the booster – which he called “a vital additional protection against Covid in the winter months” – has now reached a total of 8 million people in the country. To which must be added about 80% of the entire population over 12 vaccinated up to now with 2 doses.



Meanwhile, the new cases recorded today drop slightly to 38,000, for the third day below 40,000; with the deaths recorded in the last 24 hours stable at 74 and the total hospital admissions also for now settled below 9,000: far from the peaks of 39,000 of the pre-vaccine waves of the pandemic. (HANDLE).

