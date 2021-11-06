Covid born in the laboratory in Wuhan, the activist who denounced everything risks dying in prison – Libero Quotidiano





There China does not discount anyone: a Chinese activist and blogger, Zhang Zhan, risks dying in prison. His fault? Having made a documentary on Wuhan during the pandemic. The young woman had decided to denounce the management of the Covid-19 emergency on social media. Now “she risks dying if she is not released urgently for medical treatment”. The alarm was raised by Amnesty International, according to which the 38-year-old journalist is in agony after a very long hunger strike.



It all started in February 2020, when Zhang Zhan went to Wuhan to gather news on the spot. There he let everyone know that several independent journalists had been arrested and that the authorities were exercising strong pressure on the families of Covid patients. After these complaints, she was sentenced to four years in prison on charges of causing unrest. An accusation often contested against activists and dissidents in China.





His family denounced his precarious conditions in prison: his brother wrote on Twitter that “he may not survive the winter, given that weighs less than 40 kilos “. Amnesty International, meanwhile, has asked for her immediate release, to allow her to receive the necessary medical treatment. According to anonymous sources, the family would have asked to meet her in the prison where she is held in Shanghai, but without receiving any response.



