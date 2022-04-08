Covid, Brusaferro: cases are falling but those who become infected for the second time are growing

Covid cases are falling and also the RT ma the number of those who become infected for the second time increases. This is a summary of the comment by the president of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss), Silvio Brusaferro, in the usual video commenting on the data of the regional monitoring of the control room on Covid-19.

“Looking at the general trend of the pandemic – he said – this week confirms a decreasing trend in the number of new cases and the incidence over the week per hundred thousand inhabitants is 776 cases. ‘Rt, both in the case of hospitalizations and in the case of symptomatic patients “. However, “The reinfection data shows growth”. If until the week before they were at 3.5%, now they seem to exceed 4%. Here is the summary of the analysis of the president Iss

Age groups

“The cases of Covid – explained Professor Brusafetto – decrease among the younger age groups, in particular between 10-19 years and 20-29 years, while the cases are increasing among the over 50 The curve is decreasing or slowing down also in other European countries “. The RT calculated in the past 15 days shows a situation still a little above the epidemic threshold and the characteristics of those who contract the infection are constant. There is a slight increase in the average age of those diagnosed with positive, equal to 43 years. The other average ages per event are 75 years for hospitalization, 71.5 years for hospitalization in intensive care and 84 years for death “.

Omicron 2 and XE

“In Italy the sub-variant Omicron 2” is becoming largely prevalent, at least in the sequences that are loaded. In these we also see some lineages that recombine Delta and Omicron and Omicron and Omicron. And there is the hypothesis being confirmed by a Xe lineage“.

Admissions

“Intensive care admissions stood at 4.7% and patients went from 468 on March 31 to 471 on April 7, essentially stable data. The medical area, on the other hand, shows a slight increase: from 15.2% for the week previous to 15.5%, with the number of hospitalizations going from 9,898 on March 31 to 10,078 on April 7.

Booster

People who complete their vaccination course even with the booster dose have more than 90% protection against the likelihood of developing severe disease if they become infected. Compared to protection from infection, protection is not complete but it is significant, as it exceeds 66%.

Advice

However, the recommendation remains to “continue to strictly comply with the recommended individual and collective behavioral measures, and in particular interpersonal distancing, use of masks, ventilation of the premises, hand hygiene, reducing the opportunities for contact and paying particular attention to gathering situations. “, and to” complete vaccination courses and maintain a high immune response through the booster dose. “