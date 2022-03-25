Covid, Brusaferro: curve begins to bend slightly. All white Italy from Monday

All Italy in white area from Monday 28th Marchor. In light of the data from the Control Room, the Sardinia, the last region that was left in yellow, has passed into the white area. It’s slowing down, slowly but gradually, the epidemic curve in Italy. This is what emerges from the analysis of the president of the Higher Institute of Health Silvio Brusaferro who in video commented on the data of the control room relating to the weekly Covid-19 monitoring. “The increase in the curve of new cases in Italy tends to decrease in this phase”, as well as in some parts of Europe. For Brusaferro, the circulation of the virus remains higher in young people under 19. The number of those who have not yet started the vaccination cycle is stable, as is the number of people under 80 who must take the dose. booster ‘. “There curve in these days begins to bend slightlyand this probably can be a positive signal“compared totrend of this phase said the president of the ISS speaking at a conference on the Covid pandemic.

Brusaferro: 11 billion doses administered, it’s an extraordinary thing

“Some numbers: 474 million Covid cases around the world but above all 11 billion doses of vaccine administeredAnd. AND’ an extraordinary thingit has never happened in the history of man that in such a short time a vaccine can be thought up, tested, produced and distributed with logistics and made available to billions of people “he said. Silvio Brusaferro, during his speech at the event “Two years in the trenches. The pandemic and Italian society” organized by the Cesifin foundation and the Neodemos association at the Stensen foundation. In Italy, Brusaferro analyzes, “we made media available and administered 700 thousand doses a day, it’s an important effort, you need flexibility“Then there are the progresses in the field of epidemiological analysis, adds the president of the ISS:” For the first time in our country we are able to put a monitoring system into operation for a very long period. “Finally, clarifies Brusaferro, c ‘is the production of masks to meet the pandemic needs: “When we started in 2020 we had a laughable production, very few companies, with largely insufficient production quantities, in a short time with government incentives we managed to have 643 companies that produced certified masks “.

Rezza: slight increase in hospitalizations, decrease in intensive care

“This week it still tends to rise the incidence of Covid-19 cases in our country. The incidence rate is around 848 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. Also RT shows an upward trend, we are at 1.12, therefore above the unit “said the Director General of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Gianni Rezza, in the usual comment on the data of the regional monitoring of the control room on Covid-19.” The occupation of the posts in the medical and intensive care areas – he added – is respectively 13.9% and 4.5%. There is therefore one tendency to increasealbeit slight, of the employment in the posts of the medical area, while fortunately it tends to descendto decrease, the congestion of intensive care places“.” The vaccination campaign – Rezza finally underlined – shows very high vaccination coverage rates, but we remember for those who have not yet done so that it is important complete the vaccination course with a booster dose“, he concluded.