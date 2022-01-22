Covid, Brusaferro: ‘Curve stabilization begins, growth slows’

Brusaferro: “Decrease in cases between 20-29 years, increasing between 0-9 years”



Brusaferro then reported that in the last 7 days “a more marked decrease in cases has begun in the 20-29 age group, but cases remain on the rise in the 0-9 age group”. “The incidence of hospitalizations in this range is limited in numbers, but there are hospitalizations and this reminds us of the importance of vaccination also for children”, he added.

“After 12 weeks of growth signs of stability”



Still referring to the latest numbers of the health emergency linked to the spread of the coronavirus in Italy, the president of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità then underlined that “after 12 weeks of continuous growth of the Covid-19 epidemic, signals are observed this week of stabilization of the incidence, of the transmissibility of cases and of the occupation of beds in intensive care “. “However, the use of hospital services remains important and it is necessary not to further increase this commitment. Knowing that Omicron is largely dominant, strict compliance with behavioral measures and guaranteeing vaccination coverage is essential,” he added.

Rezza: “Incidence still growing but slower”



Gianni Rezza, Director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, also spoke during the press conference.

“The incidence rate of Covid cases in our country is still growing, albeit less quickly, reaching 2,011 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. For RT we are slightly down to 1.3. Especially for what concerns the area we are above the critical threshold with several regions over the threshold also for intensive care “, he declared.

“Omicron largely dominant, we need caution and vaccines”



As for the trend of the Omicron epidemic, Rezza stressed that “given the extreme diffusion and above all the great contagiousness of the variant, which is now largely dominant in our country, it is good to continue to have behaviors inspired by prudence and above all to complete the vaccination cycle with a booster dose also to avoid congestion in hospitals “.