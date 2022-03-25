Covid, Brusaferro: “Increase in new cases tends to decrease. Incidence in line with other European countries”

“L’increase“Of the curve of new cases of Covid-19 in Italy” tends to to decrease In this sentence”. This was stated by the president of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss), Silvio Brusaferro, commenting on the weekly report of the control room on Covid-19. “The value of the incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants in the last week is 848” cases, added the expert, specifying that it is a “framework consistent with other European countries“.

“Transmissibility is above the epidemic threshold both for symptomatic patients with Rt at 1.14, and for hospitalizations, with Rt at 1.08”, then specified Brusaferro, explaining that in almost all regions they have a value current of Rt above the epidemic threshold.