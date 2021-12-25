Health

Covid, Brusaferro: ‘Sign of strong increase in circulation of the virus’

Photo of James Reno James Reno27 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

The data on incidence and RT represent “a strong signal of increased circulation of the virus”. This was stated by the President of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, Silvio Brusaferro, during the usual press conference organized by the Ministry of Health, on the analysis of the data of the weekly monitoring of the control room. The growth of cases, specified Brusaferro, illustrating the updated map of the Italian territory, concerns almost all the Regions and is more marked in those of the Northeast. (COVID: THE LATEST NEWS LIVE – COVID VACCINE: DATA AND GRAPHICS ON ADMINISTRATIONS IN ITALY, REGION BY REGION)

Brusaferro: “Good vaccines 5-11. First doses 12-19 at 80%”

As for the progress of the national anti-Covid vaccination campaign, Brusaferro stressed that at the moment “membership is good for the age group 5-11, which started a few days ago”. Furthermore, “the number of third doses is increasing, especially for the over 80s (68% of the total) and the booster doses are increasing in all age groups”. “In the 20-29 age group nearly 91% coverage of the first doses has been achieved and the first doses are also growing in the 12-19 age group which have reached almost 80%,” he added, recommending a all dose boosters to stop the spread of the Omicron variant. “The booster doses increase in percentage with the growth of the age groups, passing from 1.7% for 12-19 to 11.2% (20-29), then 14.1% (30-39), at 20, 4% (40-49), 31.3% (50-59), 41.6% (60-69), 51.1% (70-79) to finish at 68.4% of the over 80 “, but” there are many people who have not yet started the vaccination cycle and it is important that they do so “, he added, and then invited them to do the third dose within the recommended time frame:” This increases coverage from infection and from hospitalizations “.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno27 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

For these people it would appear to increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes earlier than others

4 weeks ago

It seems impossible but with this grandmother’s remedy we will be able to calm the angry cough

3 weeks ago

Sidewalks, cycle path and outdoor fitness area: this is the new center of Capannori

6 days ago

Covid: Agenas, in 3 regions full departments beyond the alert threshold – Health

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button