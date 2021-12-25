Covid, Brusaferro: ‘Sign of strong increase in circulation of the virus’

The data on incidence and RT represent “a strong signal of increased circulation of the virus”. This was stated by the President of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, Silvio Brusaferro, during the usual press conference organized by the Ministry of Health, on the analysis of the data of the weekly monitoring of the control room. The growth of cases, specified Brusaferro, illustrating the updated map of the Italian territory, concerns almost all the Regions and is more marked in those of the Northeast. (COVID: THE LATEST NEWS LIVE – COVID VACCINE: DATA AND GRAPHICS ON ADMINISTRATIONS IN ITALY, REGION BY REGION)

Brusaferro: “Good vaccines 5-11. First doses 12-19 at 80%”



As for the progress of the national anti-Covid vaccination campaign, Brusaferro stressed that at the moment “membership is good for the age group 5-11, which started a few days ago”. Furthermore, “the number of third doses is increasing, especially for the over 80s (68% of the total) and the booster doses are increasing in all age groups”. “In the 20-29 age group nearly 91% coverage of the first doses has been achieved and the first doses are also growing in the 12-19 age group which have reached almost 80%,” he added, recommending a all dose boosters to stop the spread of the Omicron variant. “The booster doses increase in percentage with the growth of the age groups, passing from 1.7% for 12-19 to 11.2% (20-29), then 14.1% (30-39), at 20, 4% (40-49), 31.3% (50-59), 41.6% (60-69), 51.1% (70-79) to finish at 68.4% of the over 80 “, but” there are many people who have not yet started the vaccination cycle and it is important that they do so “, he added, and then invited them to do the third dose within the recommended time frame:” This increases coverage from infection and from hospitalizations “.