Covid, Brussels: “Next week we will review the travel rules”

Photo of James Reno James Reno12 hours ago
“We believe that those who have valid certifications, in principle, should not be subject to further restrictions”

Brussels – “At the beginning of next week, the European Commission will put forward a proposal to revise the recommendation on free and safe travel” between EU countries, also to regulate “movements from areas where the virus is circulating at particularly high levels and to contain the spread of any potential Coronavirus variant “.

This was stated by Ana Gallego Torres, Director General of the Justice and Consumers DG of the European Commission, in a hearing at the Civil Liberties Committee of the European Parliament.

In the revision of the existing rules, the senior EU official added, “the progress made with regard to the administration of vaccines and the dissemination of the EU digital Covid certificate will be taken into account”, or Green pass.

“We believe that those with valid certifications, in principle, should not be subject to further restrictions”. “At the same time – he specified – we must remain vigilant regarding the recent deterioration of the epidemiological situation in various Member States”. “The pandemic is evidently not over”. Hence the need to update the rules. “We believe it is important – underlined Gallego – to keep the traffic light map” published every week by European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

