Covid, building contractor dies at just 62 years old – Chronicle

Viareggio, 27 March 2022 – Covid he doesn’t seem to loosen his grip. And while the infections remain stationary, people continue to die in the intensive care of the Versilia hospital. Two victims of yesterday. Among these also a 62-year-old person, with an age much lower than the average. In fact, the building contractor is dead Mauro Orsetti, residing in Capezzano Pianore, where he was well known. He leaves his wife Lina and daughter Dalila. A big void for a very close family: Mauro was also well known in the capital of Camaiore where he had spent his youth. Many friends remember him with his motorbike and for the laughter and joy of him. Later he married his beloved Lina and they settled in Capezzano: he was a worker and a really helpful and generous man as well as a loving father. For some years he had retired.

The other victim from yesterday is Gabriella Zappelli, 79 years old from Viareggio. For both cases, as well as for all the deaths that have occurred to date from the start of the pandemic, it will be up to the Istituto Superiore della Sanità to establish whether they have died due to Covid, or whether the virus has subsequently developed into serious diseases. and past.

With regard to infections, in the last twenty-four hours there were about fifteen fewer than the previous day in Versilia: 251. Of these 84 a Viareggio, 48 in Pietrasanta, 46 in Massarosa, 33 in Camaiore, 28 in Seravezza, 7 in Forte dei Marmi and 5 in Stazzema. Fortunately, the majority of infected people have mild symptoms and are treated at home. In the rest of the Province there were 653 new cases, of which 321 in the Piana (Capannori 111, Lucca 166, Porcari 13, Villa Basilica 2, Altopascio 16, Montecarlo 4) and another 90 in the various villages of the Serchio Valley, as well as obviously those registered in Versilia.