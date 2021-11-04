Covid, Bulgaria is the country where people die the most today. Full hospitals and suspended surgical operations – Corriere.it

from Online Editorial

Only 20% of the vaccinated population. Health Minister Katsarov: The hospital system is now collapsing. WHO alarm: In Europe another half a million deaths risk by February

There Bulgaria announced the suspension of all surgical operations and non-urgent hospital admissions due to the increase in patients infected with the coronavirus, who now occupy 90% of the ICU beds available in the country. The restriction will apply from tomorrow, Friday 5 November, and will last until the end of the month, as announced by the Minister of Health, Stoycho Katsarov. Transplants, oncological and psychiatric treatments, births and fertilizations are excluded from the measure. Just a week ago, Katsarov had also announced that he was on the verge of having to sending Covid patients abroad, considering that the hospital system is now collapsing after a fourth wave. Our capacity in terms of health personnel and ventilators is almost exhausted, we will have to seek help abroad, reports theAp,

also recalling the introduction on 21 October of the obligation to show the green pass to access all indoor premises, with the exception of pharmacies, banks and grocery stores.

The provision that suspends operations comes into force two days after a new record of deaths (on November 2nd, 310 deaths were recorded) and infections registered in the Balkan country, which with only 26.2% the one with the least vaccinated population in the entire European Union. Only one fifth of the nearly 7 million citizens fully vaccinated. Bulgaria is experiencing the most dramatic situation on a global level today: it has the highest number of Covid-related deaths per capita around the world. The data speak of 338.83 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants (as at 30 October 2021). Brazil follows, which according to the report of the Johns Hopkins University

in second place for the number of deaths (287.46 per 100 thousand). The only other European country in the top five is Romania, in third place with a death rate of 237.73. In the last 24 hours Sofia has registered 135 deaths.

The ride of the virus raises new attention across Europe, with WHO reporting a 6% increase in contagions on the continent in the past seven days, the highest figure globally. The current pace of infections in the 53 countries of the European region is of great concern, said the WHO director for Europe, Hans Kluge, today at a press conference, clarifying that a reliable projection suggests another half a million deaths from Covid-19 by February if the current trend continues.