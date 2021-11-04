Covid, Bulgaria on the verge of a health crisis: full hospitals and suspended interventions. The latest news

All surgeries and non-urgent hospitalizations have been suspended in Bulgaria, where the number of Covid patients is growing and 90% of intensive care places are occupied. The provisions, announced the Minister of Health Stoycho Katsarov, will come into force from 5 November and the only exceptions concern transplants, oncological and psychiatric treatments and births. (TODAY’S COVID NEWS)

Bulgaria black EU vaccination shirt

Bulgaria is the European country with the lowest percentage of the population vaccinated against Covid: only 26.2% of citizens are immunized. A week ago Minister Katsarov announced that the country – struggling with the fourth wave of the pandemic – was about to have to send its Covid patients abroad, given that the hospital system was now collapsing. Yesterday, 8,149 patients with Covid-19 were hospitalized in Bulgarian hospitals, a thousand more than the previous day, and of the approximately 750 intensive care beds in the country, 696 are occupied by patients with coronavirus.

Covid deaths, + 22% in one week

The number of deaths due to Covid-19 also grew by 22% in a week, according to data from the website Our World in Data. In the last 14 days there has been a rate of 683 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, almost triple the European Union average, and mortality is equal to 202 deaths per million inhabitants, the second highest after Romania. Despite the serious situation, the government has ruled out that it is necessary, for the moment, to apply more restrictions, deeming measures such as the ‘green pass’ harmful to freedom.