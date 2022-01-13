Covid: Bulgaria, protests and clashes against green pass, injured – Europe

(ANSAmed) – SOFIA, JAN 12 – A massive protest against the compulsory green pass in Bulgaria, which degenerated into clashes with the police, blocked the center of Sofia today. The demonstrators, organized by the nationalist Vazrazhdane (Renaissance) party, gathered on the square in front of the parliament chanting slogans such as “No to neo-fascism!”, “Enough with tyranny!”, “We don’t want covid passports!”.



Hundreds of policemen and riot gendarmerie men thwarted the demonstrators’ attempts to enter the parliament building. Four law enforcement officers and dozens of demonstrators were injured in the clashes.



Last week, the deputies decided to introduce the obligation of the green pass also to enter the parliament building, a measure much criticized by the parliamentary group of Vazrazhdane, a political force opposed to the vaccination certificate, which is mandatory in the Balkan country to enter shops, shopping centers, cinemas, theaters, swimming pools, gyms.



In Bulgaria, out of a population of just over 6.5 million inhabitants, about 3.9 million are vaccinated, of which less than two million have completed the immunization cycle.



