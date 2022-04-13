Covid Bulletin, a swing of infections in Sicily: new cases dropped to 3,764

After the increase recorded yesterday, the number of new Covid19 cases in Sicily returns to decline. Those recorded in today’s bulletin, April 13, are 3,764 out of 26,773 swabs processed, against 5,692 infections reported yesterday compared to 35,727 swabs. The rate of positivity also falls from 16% to 14.1%.

Today’s data make Sicily the seventh Italian region for the highest number of new cases. The healed today are 10,177, about double compared to the previous 24 hours while the reported victims are 27 which bring the total deaths to 10,309. As for hospitals, there are 944 hospitalized patients, 23 fewer than yesterday, in intensive care there are 59, with a decrease of one unit. At the provincial level there are 935 cases in Palermo, followed by 792 cases in Messina, 784 in Catania, 434 in Syracuse, 411 in Trapani, 390 in Agrigento, 237 in Ragusa, 199 in Caltanissetta and 140 in Enna.

On the national front there are 62,037 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 83,643. The victims are 155 instead, down from 169 yesterday. The molecular and antigenic swabs processed are 419,995, yesterday they were 563,018. The positivity rate is stable at 14.8%. There are 449 patients admitted to intensive care, (yesterday 463) 14 less than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses.

The daily admissions are 42. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 10,166, (yesterday 10,207) or 41 less than yesterday.

Overall in Italy there are 1,227,858 people currently positive for Covid, 887 fewer in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. In total, 15,467,395 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead have risen to 161,187. The discharged and healed are 14,078,350, an increase of 63,318 compared to yesterday

