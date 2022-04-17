Covid Bulletin April 17: 3,363 infections in Tuscany. A 55-year-old man died

Florence, April 17, 2022 – THE new positive cases to the Covid in Tuscany I am 3.363. The figure emerges from a total of 22,420 tests carried out.

Read also:

New positive mean age

The average age of 3,363 new positives today is approximately 47 years (18% are under 20, 18% between 20 and 39, 31% between 40 and 59, 23% between 60 and 79, 10% have 80 years or older).

Swabs processed and positivity rate

Today 4,570 molecular swabs and 17,850 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15% were positive. Instead, 4,855 subjects tested today, of which 69.3% tested positive. The currently positive are 53,273 today, + 2.9% compared to yesterday.

Ordinary hospitalizations and intensive care

There are 704 hospitalized (36 fewer than yesterday), of which 28 in intensive care (2 fewer).

A death

Today there is a new death: it is a man of 55 years of Lucca. 9,691 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,051 in Florence, 812 in Prato, 870 in Pistoia, 634 in Massa Carrara, 908 in Lucca, 1,042 in Pisa, 705 in Livorno, 646 in Arezzo, 521 in Siena, 374 in Grosseto, 128 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The map of the contagion in the territory

There are 294,740 total cases to date a Florence (813 more than yesterday), 73,292 a Lawn (184 more), 84,822 a Pistoia (287 more), 51,304 a Mass (200 more), 110,803 a Lucca (314 more), 120,246 a Pisa (412 more), 92,467 a Livorno (373 more), 96,769 ad Arezzo (268 more), 72,954 BC Siena (303 more), 55,456 a Grosseto (209 more).