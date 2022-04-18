Covid Bulletin April 18: infections fall in Tuscany but few swabs. On the hospitalizations

Florence, April 18, 2022 – THE new positive cases to the Covid in Tuscany emerged today, April 18th, I am 766. The data emerges from a total of 4,764 tests of which 1,771 molecular swabs and 2,993 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 16.08% (60.0% on first diagnoses). Such a low number of infections had not been recorded for months. It should be emphasized, however, that the odd number of new positives is due to the small number of tests carried out, just over 4,700, usually over 20 thousand swabs processed.

The big picture

In Tuscany I am 1,054,174 cases of positivity to Coronavirus, 766 more than yesterday (384 confirmed with molecular swab and 382 from rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.1% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grow by 0.1% and reach 991,652 (94.1% of total cases). Today 1,771 molecular swabs and 2,993 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 16.1% were positive. On the other hand, 1,277 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 60% were positive. The currently positive are 52,830 today, -0.8% compared to yesterday. There are 735 hospitalized (31 more than yesterday), of which 29 in intensive care (1 more). Today there is 1 new death: an 80-year-old man.

The contagion map

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change compared to yesterday (384 confirmed with molecular swab and 382 by rapid antigenic test). There are 294,911 total cases to date a Florence (171 more than yesterday), 73,326 a Lawn (34 more), 84,870 a Pistoia (48 more), 51,337 a Mass (33 more), 110,873 a Lucca (70 more), 120,341 a Pisa (95 more), 92,545 a Livorno (78 more), 96,874 ad Arezzo (105 more), 73,028 a Siena (74 more), 55,514 a Grosseto (58 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

Middle age

The average age of 766 new positives today is approximately 44 years (21% are under 20, 19% between 20 and 39, 31% between 40 and 59, 20% between 60 and 79, 9% have 80 years or older).

In isolation

Overall, 52,095 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (474 ​​fewer than yesterday, minus 0.9%).

The hospitalizations

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 735 (31 more than yesterday, plus 4.4%), 29 in intensive care (1 more than yesterday, plus 3.6%).

The healings

The total people healed are 991,652 (1,208 more than yesterday, plus 0.1%): 0 people clinically cured (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 991,652 (1,208 more compared to yesterday, plus 0.1%) declared fully cured, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

The deaths

Today it is registered 1 new death: an 80-year-old man. Regarding the province of residence, the deceased person is in Pisa.

