Covid Bulletin, data in Italy today 1 April. Contagions and hospitalizations region by region

Rome, 1 April 2022 – While theItaly says goodbye to state of emergencythe data of the Covid bulletin today 1 April. THE there are 74,350 new infectionsi dead 154. Meanwhile, the recommendation of the Undersecretary Sileri. “Today the acute phase of the emergency of these two years ends, but the virus has not disappeared, for this I urge caution and take the third dose “. Sileri stressed once again the importance of vaccines, even after the end of the state of emergency: “If vaccinations continue and behaviors continue to be virtuous, we will be able to prevent a new wave in October”. On the relaxation of the restrictions, the Undersecretary wished to specify that “rightly the Green pass it will be progressively archived, but we need to be clear about the importance of the vaccine: you don’t have to get vaccinated to get the Green pass – he underlines – you have to get vaccinated to protect yourself from the virus. It is science that guides politics ”. And Italy must always deal with theadvanced by Omicron.

In this section, as soon as they are available, today’s data on the progress of the pandemic in our country will be reported.

Today in Lazio on 11,321 molecular swabs and 44,220 antigenic swabs for a total of 55,541 swabs, there are 8,460 new positive cases (-796), there are 9 deaths (-6), 1,202 hospitalized (+9), 77 intensive care (=) and +5,867 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 15.2%. The cases in Rome city are at 4,273. This was announced by the councilor for health, Alessio D’Amato.

I’m 7,903 the positives of the day in Campania, significant compared to 43,497 tests processed. This was communicated by the crisis unit of the Region. 6,747 antigen tests (out of 31,883 processed) and 1,156 molecular swabs (out of 11,614) gave positive results. THE 19 have died, of which 14 died in the last 48 hours and five earlier but recorded yesterday. There are 733 hospitalized and 34 patients in intensive care.

I’m 7,333 new infections from Coronavirus today April 1st in Veneto (yesterday they were 7,720), according to the data of the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. They register another 6 dead. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 1,498,035, while the currently positive ones are 81,641. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,164. In the Venetian hospitals 576 people are hospitalized in the medical area (yesterday they were 559) and 36 in intensive care (yesterday they were 35). In community hospitals there are 119 positive patients (yesterday they were 121). 3,378 doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday.

In Puglia they have been registered 6,872 new patients from Covid 19, most of which detected in the province of Bari where there are 2,233 more positives than yesterday. The provinces of Lecce follow with 1,595 cases, Foggia with 914, Taranto with 849, Brindisi with 723 and Bat with 499. Another 44 cases concern residents outside the region and the province of residence is not known of 15. The currently positive are almost 119 thousand of which 679 hospitalized in a non-critical area

covid (23 more than yesterday) and 38 in intensive care. The victims of the virus are 9 which bring the total number of deaths from the beginning of the pandemic to today to 7,974.

In Emilia-Romagna since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic there have been 1,286,366 cases of positivity, 4,941 more compared to yesterday, out of a total of 32,128 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 16,785 are molecular and 15,343 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 15.4%. Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive therapies of Emilia-Romagna I’m 36 (1 more than yesterday, + 2.9%), the average age is 67.9 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 1,139 (+5 compared to yesterday, + 0.4%), average age 75.1 years. The average age of new positives today is 43.8 years.

In Tuscany 4,793 new cases of Coronavirus, on 7,695 molecular swabs and 23,969 rapid antigenic, 21 dead and 4,578 healings. The reports on

daily bulletin sent by the Region to the national civil protection. The positivity rate, on the last day, stood at 15.1% of the total swabs and 62% in relation to the new subjects checked, while hospital pressure remained stationary. Specifically, there are a total of 899 hospitalized patients (one less than yesterday), of which 28 are in intensive care (eight fewer). In total, 979,177 infections have been confirmed since the beginning of the epidemic, 930,707 healings and 9,515 deaths.

According to the Covid-19 emergency bulletin released by the Health Protection Department of the Calabria Region, they are 3,477 new infections registered (on 15,201 swabs carried out), +1.990 recovered and 6 dead (for a total of 2,314 deaths). The bulletin also records +1,481 currently positive, -6 hospitalizations (for a total of 362) and, finally, +1 intensive care (for a total of 20).

I’m 2.301 (aged between 4 months and 100 years) i new positive cases at Covid register today in Abruzzo, which bring the total since the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 317,091. Of today’s positives, 1,669 were identified through rapid antigen testing. The death toll of patients recorded 5 new cases (aged between 60 and 90 years, 1 in the province of Chieti and 2 in the province of L’Aquila, while 2 cases date back to the past few days and were communicated only today by the ASL) and salt to 3095. The number of positive cases also includes 272615 discharged / healed (+1258 compared to yesterday).

I’m 2,008 the new positives reported in the Covid bulletin today, April 1st, in Sardinia. According to the updates of the Region there are also others four victims: a 102-year-old man and a 92-year-old from Cagliari, a 90-year-old woman from Southern Sardinia and a 77-year-old from Oristano. The new infections were confirmed by 354 molecular swabs and 1,654 antigenic ones, out of a total of 13,198 tests processed. With a new entrance, the number of patients admitted to intensive care rises to 22 while 333 beds remain occupied in the medical departments. The number of people forced by home isolation rises to 30,336 (+27).

In Basilicata they are 1,078 new cases of infection by Sars Cov-2, out of a total of 4,549 swabs (molecular and antigenic), and there was 1 death from

COVID-19. These are the data from the regional bulletin of the coronavirus task force referring to the last 24 hours.

No death e 597 new cases in South Tyrol. According to the latest bulletin of the health company, 48 pcr swabs and 549 antigen tests were positive. There is also a drop in hospitalizations that are now 69 (-1) in normal wards and 2 (-2) in intensive care. 7,092 South Tyroleans are in quarantine, while 608 have been declared recovered.

Today’s bulletin of the provincial agency for health services in Trentino register today 383 new cases: 18 molecular positive cases (out of 179 tests carried out) and 365 antigenic cases (out of 3,533 tests carried out). In Valle d’Aosta the new positives I’m 67.