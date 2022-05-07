Covid Bulletin Italy and Lombardy today 6 May: 43,947 cases and 125 deaths

The coronavirus pandemic continues, but by now citizens have learned to live with Covid-19 and its consequences. Also thanks to the massive vaccination campaign that made the aftermath of Sars-cov2 more bearable and less offensive, the virus is more manageable. This does not mean, however, that we should let our guard down. Indeed, attention must be kept high. The easing of restrictions starting on May 1st has raised new questions. Among which the one above how and where the masks still need to be worn. Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency evaluates Moderna’s request for authorization to extend the use of its anti-Covid vaccine. Spikevax, for children aged 6 months to 5 years.

Covid Lombardy Bulletin

I’m 5,747 new cases in Lombardy in the last 24 hours, 29 deaths. The swabs carried out are 40,895, for a total of 36,949,477. There are 36 hospitalizations in intensive care (-1 compared to yesterday). Patients not in intensive care: 1,149 (-30). The overall total of deaths in Lombardy since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,094 (+29). The new cases by province: Milan 1,742 of which 709 in the capital, Bergamo 554, Brescia 707, Como 40, Cremona 193, Lecco 226, Lodi 128, Mantova 279, Monza and Brianza 511, Pavia 359, Sondrio 111, Varese 419.

The situation in Italy / Pdf

Still the epidemic curve in Italy is decreasing. I’m 43,947 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours, against the 48,255 of yesterday and, above all, the 58,161 of last Friday. The processed swabs are 302,406 (yesterday 327,178) with a positivity rate that slightly drops from 14.7% to 14.5%. THE deaths are 125 (yesterday 138): the total victims since the beginning of the epidemic thus rise to 164,304. Hospitalizations are decreasing: intensive care units are 6 fewer (yesterday -2), with 31 admissions a day, and drop to 363 total, while ordinary hospitalizations are 220 fewer (yesterday -230), and are 9,164 in all. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health. The region with the highest number of cases today is Lombardy with 5,747 infections, followed by Campania (+5.009), Veneto (+4.464), Lazio (+3.807) and Emilia Romagna (+3.595). Total cases since the start of the pandemic have risen to 16,726,990. The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 62,978 (yesterday 70,523) for a total that rises to 15,416,301. The current positives are 18,739 less (yesterday -21,946), falling overall to 1,146,385. Of these, 1,136,858 are in home isolation.