Covid Bulletin Italy Lombardy today 5 April: 88,173 new infections and 194 deaths

I’m 88,173 the newly infected (30,630 yesterday) from Covid in the last 24 hours, to which are added 194 deaths (125 yesterday) which lead to overcome 160 thousand victims in our country. The rate of positivity it stands at 15%, yesterday it was 14.5%. In Lombardy covid in hospitalized decreases intensive care, but those in the ordinary wards increase. In the last 24 hours in the region they registered 11,666 cases and 18 deaths. Since the beginning of the epidemic, deaths have thus risen to 39,347. Currently in Italy positive people at Covid there are 1,274,388: 1,263,671 are in home isolation, 10,246 are hospitalized with symptoms and 471 are in intensive care. Since the beginning of therapy, 54,911,237 people have been tested. The descent of the infections continues in Italy but they increase the employment of beds, by Covid patients, in “non-critical area” hospital wards. In the 24 hours, the national average rose by 1 percentage point, reaching 16% according to data from the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) updated last night.

Meanwhile, the Undersecretary of Health this morning Pierpaolo Sileri he recalled that “with the end of the state of emergency it is important not to let our guard down, to continue to maintain the behaviors we are used to respecting, and to avoid potential contagion situations. Cases will decrease with the summer, even if it is possible in the autumn expect one resurgence. The most effective tool to avoid contracting the disease in a severe form remains the vaccine“.

There are 7 regions that see Covid hospitalizations increase in 24 hours: Calabria with +2 percentage points stands at 34%; instead, Emilia Romagna (to 14%), Lombardy (11%), Marche (24%), Sicily (27%) and Tuscany (18%) rose by 1 percentage point, while Valle d’Aosta records an increase of 4 percentage points reaching 17%. At the moment the region with the highest employment rate is Umbria (40%), followed by Calabria (34%), Basilicata (26%), Sicily (27%), Marche (24%), Puglia (23%) ), Abruzzo (22%). All the others are below the 20% threshold. On the other hand, the national average employment of intensive care has been stable for weeks at 5% (a year ago, on 4 April 2021 it was 41%), with the highest percentage in Sardinia (12%) followed by Calabria ( 10%), while in all other regions / autonomous provinces the percentage figure is single-digit.

The Lombardy bulletin

In Lombardy the number of covid patients in intensive care is decreasing, but those in ordinary wards are increasing. In the last 24 hours there have been 11,666 cases and 18 deaths in the region. Since the beginning of the epidemic, deaths have thus risen to 39,347. The processed swabs were 93,356 swabs performed, with a positivity index of 12.4%. Covid ICU patients drop to 39 (-6), while hospitalized patients rise to 1,159 (+52). In the Lombard provinces the situation is as follows: in Milanese 3,709 infections, of which 1,611 a Milan city‘; Bergamo: 742; Brescia: 1,499; Como: 672; Cremona: 365; Lecco: 547; Praise: 177; Mantua: 689; Monza and Brianza: 1,019; Pavia: 672; Sondrio: 123; Varese: 1.125.1.

