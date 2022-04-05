Covid Bulletin Italy Lombardy today 5 April: 88,173 new infections and 194 deaths
I’m 88,173 the newly infected (30,630 yesterday) from Covid in the last 24 hours, to which are added 194 deaths (125 yesterday) which lead to overcome 160 thousand victims in our country. The rate of positivity it stands at 15%, yesterday it was 14.5%. In Lombardy covid in hospitalized decreases intensive care, but those in the ordinary wards increase. In the last 24 hours in the region they registered 11,666 cases and 18 deaths. Since the beginning of the epidemic, deaths have thus risen to 39,347. Currently in Italy positive people at Covid there are 1,274,388: 1,263,671 are in home isolation, 10,246 are hospitalized with symptoms and 471 are in intensive care. Since the beginning of therapy, 54,911,237 people have been tested. The descent of the infections continues in Italy but they increase the employment of beds, by Covid patients, in “non-critical area” hospital wards. In the 24 hours, the national average rose by 1 percentage point, reaching 16% according to data from the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) updated last night.
Yesterday’s Covid bulletin
Covid, the new Xe variant: what it is, symptoms, contagiousness and vaccine
Meanwhile, the Undersecretary of Health this morning Pierpaolo Sileri he recalled that “with the end of the state of emergency it is important not to let our guard down, to continue to maintain the behaviors we are used to respecting, and to avoid potential contagion situations. Cases will decrease with the summer, even if it is possible in the autumn expect one resurgence. The most effective tool to avoid contracting the disease in a severe form remains the vaccine“.
There are 7 regions that see Covid hospitalizations increase in 24 hours: Calabria with +2 percentage points stands at 34%; instead, Emilia Romagna (to 14%), Lombardy (11%), Marche (24%), Sicily (27%) and Tuscany (18%) rose by 1 percentage point, while Valle d’Aosta records an increase of 4 percentage points reaching 17%. At the moment the region with the highest employment rate is Umbria (40%), followed by Calabria (34%), Basilicata (26%), Sicily (27%), Marche (24%), Puglia (23%) ), Abruzzo (22%). All the others are below the 20% threshold. On the other hand, the national average employment of intensive care has been stable for weeks at 5% (a year ago, on 4 April 2021 it was 41%), with the highest percentage in Sardinia (12%) followed by Calabria ( 10%), while in all other regions / autonomous provinces the percentage figure is single-digit.
The Lombardy bulletin
In Lombardy the number of covid patients in intensive care is decreasing, but those in ordinary wards are increasing. In the last 24 hours there have been 11,666 cases and 18 deaths in the region. Since the beginning of the epidemic, deaths have thus risen to 39,347. The processed swabs were 93,356 swabs performed, with a positivity index of 12.4%. Covid ICU patients drop to 39 (-6), while hospitalized patients rise to 1,159 (+52). In the Lombard provinces the situation is as follows: in Milanese 3,709 infections, of which 1,611 a Milan city‘; Bergamo: 742; Brescia: 1,499; Como: 672; Cremona: 365; Lecco: 547; Praise: 177; Mantua: 689; Monza and Brianza: 1,019; Pavia: 672; Sondrio: 123; Varese: 1.125.1.
The other regions
- Abruzzo – There are 2,900 new positive cases, three deaths between the ages of 83 and 87. 323 (+14) patients are hospitalized in the medical area and 15 (+2) in intensive care while the positivity rate is 14.56 percent.
- South Tyrol – No deaths and 847 new cases of Covid-19 out of 5,785 swabs processed yesterday. The number of covid patients admitted to hospital is decreasing, 50 in normal wards and 4 in intensive care.
- Basilicata – one death and 1,104 new cases of contagion in the last 24 hours. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 100 (-1) of which 1 in intensive care: 55, of which one in intensive care.
- Calabria – In the last 24 hours, the people who tested positive for Coronavirus are 308,883 (+3,641) compared to yesterday. Six deaths.
- Campania – 10,099 new positives and 13 people died. There are 725 hospital beds occupied in Campania, while 35 patients are hospitalized in intensive care.
- Emilia Romagna – Eleven deaths and 3,103 new infections today for a positivity rate of 11.4%. The average age of new positives today is 44.1 years. The trend of hospitalizations is fluctuating: 38 (+11) patients in intensive care, 1,206 (-33) in the other wards.
- Friuli Venezia Giulia – There are 310 new infections, with a positive percentage of 6.14%. Both people hospitalized in intensive care (5) and patients hospitalized in other wards (143) are decreasing.
- Liguria – The new positives are 1,979, 6 victims (5213 since the beginning of the pandemic). The positivity rate is 13.87%.
- Lazio – There are 9,903 new positive cases (+6,069), 10 deaths (+1), 1,146 hospitalized (-51), 78 intensive care (+5) and +4,306 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 15.9%. The cases in Rome city are at 4,636.
- Marche – There are 2,814 new cases of Covid-19 and 9 victims in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is 40.5% (yesterday it was 40.3% with 860 cases).
- Piedmont – There are 2,665 new cases of positivity equal to 7.8% of the 33,999 swabs carried out. There are five new deaths. Hospitalizations are increasing: in the ordinary wards, six more than yesterday, and in intensive care 28, two more.
- Puglia – There are 8,441 new cases in the last 24 hours out of 62,971 daily tests (incidence stable at 13.4%), while the victims were 16. Of the 114,657 people currently positive, 690 are hospitalized in a non-critical area (yesterday they were 682) and 40, like yesterday, in intensive care.
- Sardinia – There are 2,631 new cases of Covid and three deaths in the last 24 hours. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 23 (-2) and those in the medical area 330 (+2). There are 30,084 people in home isolation (-435)
‘
- Sicily – There are 5769 new cases of Covid-19 to which 43 deaths are added (yesterday 5) which bring the total number of victims on the island to 10,185. There are 1,009 patients hospitalized with symptoms, of which 49 in intensive care, 185,559 in home isolation.
- Tuscany – The new cases of Coronavirus are 5,974 out of 39,315 swabs in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate remained high, i.e. equal to 15.2% in relation to the total tests and to 69.8% in relation to new diagnoses.
- Trentino – No deaths and 536 new infections in the last 24 hours in Trentino. Hospitalized patients are decreasing, now 62 (-6), of which three are in resuscitation (-1). Yesterday there were seven new hospitalizations compared to 13 discharges.
- Valle d’Aosta – No deaths and 116 new Coronavirus positives in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, there are 25 non-serious patients and 1,100 people in home isolation.
- Veneto – Sharp rise in infections which rise to 9,080, in addition to 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,520,865, while the currently positive ones are 80,109. In Veneto hospitals 593 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 27 in intensive care.