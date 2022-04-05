Covid Bulletin Italy Lombardy today 5 April: new infections and deaths – Chronicle
The descent of the infections continues in Italy but they increase the employment of beds, by Covid patients, in “non-critical area” hospital wards. In the 24 hours, the national average rose by 1 percentage point, reaching 16% – according to data from the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) updated last night – after 7 days (from 28 March) the rate had stabilized at 15%. Agenas data also shows that on 4 April last year the percentage was 43%. The Covid bulletin yesterday showed a decrease in infections, a figure however affected by the lower number of swabs performed on Sundays, a positivity rate of 14.5%, a slight decrease in intensive care (-6)
The Italian Bulletin / Pdf
There are 7 regions that see Covid hospitalizations increase in 24 hours: Calabria with +2 percentage points stands at 34%; instead, Emilia Romagna (to 14%), Lombardy (11%), Marche (24%), Sicily (27%) and Tuscany (18%) rose by 1 percentage point, while Valle d’Aosta records an increase of 4 percentage points reaching 17%. At the moment the region with the highest employment rate is Umbria (40%), followed by Calabria (34%), Basilicata (26%), Sicily (27%), Marche (24%), Puglia (23%) ), Abruzzo (22%). All the others are below the 20% threshold. On the other hand, the national average employment of intensive care has been stable for weeks at 5% (a year ago, on 4 April 2021 it was 41%), with the highest percentage in Sardinia (12%) followed by Calabria ( 10%), while in all other regions / autonomous provinces the percentage figure is single-digit.
The Lombardy bulletin
Yesterday 2,512 cases of covid and 14 deaths were recorded in Lombardy. In the Lombard provinces there were: 908 infections in the Milanese area, of which 524 in the city of Milan; Bergamo: 133; Brescia: 372; Como: 112; Cremona: 76; Lecco: 51; Praise: 17; Mantua: 109; Monza and Brianza: 236; Pavia: 158; Sondrio: 16; Varese: 221.
The other regions
- Abruzzo – There are 2,900 new positive cases, three deaths between the ages of 83 and 87. 323 (+14) patients are hospitalized in the medical area and 15 (+2) in intensive care while the positivity rate is 14.56 percent.
- South Tyrol – Another death from Covid-19 occurred in South Tyrol. In addition, the laboratories of the health company in the last 24 hours have carried out 234 PCR swabs and recorded 10 new positive cases and 215 antigenic tests of the 1418 performed yesterday were positive. 61 (+3) Covid-19 patients are hospitalized in normal hospital wards and another 4 (+1) are in intensive care, while there are no longer Covid-19 patients in isolation in the Colle Isarco facilities.
- Basilicata – one death and 1,104 new cases of contagion in the last 24 hours. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 100 (-1) of which 1 in intensive care: 55, of which one in intensive care.
- Calabria – In the last 24 hours, the people who tested positive for Coronavirus are 308,883 (+3,641) compared to yesterday. Six deaths.
- Campania – 10,099 new positives and 13 people died. There are 725 hospital beds occupied in Campania, while 35 patients are hospitalized in intensive care.
- Emilia Romagna – Eleven deaths and 3,103 new infections today for a positivity rate of 11.4%. The average age of new positives today is 44.1 years. The trend of hospitalizations is fluctuating: 38 (+11) patients in intensive care, 1,206 (-33) in the other wards.
- Friuli Venezia Giulia – There are 310 new infections, with a positive percentage of 6.14%. Both people hospitalized in intensive care (5) and patients hospitalized in other wards (143) are decreasing.
- Liguria – There are 1,576 new positives compared to 2,497 molecular swabs in addition to 8,235 rapid antigen tests. Two victims.
- Lazio – There are 9,903 new positive cases (+6,069), 10 deaths (+1), 1,146 hospitalized (-51), 78 intensive care (+5) and +4,306 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 15.9%. The cases in Rome city are at 4,636.
- Marche – There are 2,814 new cases of Covid-19 and 9 victims in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is 40.5% (yesterday it was 40.3% with 860 cases).
- Piedmont – There are 2,665 new cases of positivity equal to 7.8% of the 33,999 swabs carried out. There are five new deaths. Hospitalizations are increasing: in the ordinary wards, six more than yesterday, and in intensive care 28, two more.
- Puglia – There are 8,441 new cases in the last 24 hours out of 62,971 daily tests (incidence stable at 13.4%), while the victims were 16. Of the 114,657 people currently positive, 690 are hospitalized in a non-critical area (yesterday they were 682) and 40, like yesterday, in intensive care.
- Sardinia – In Sardinia there are 760 new confirmed cases of Covid positivity, of which 622 diagnosed with antigen tests. A total of 3,428 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic, according to the latest update of the Region, which reports 4 other deaths: three men of 68, 74 and 81 years, in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari, and a man of 75 , in Southern Sardinia. There are 25 patients admitted to intensive care units, one more than yesterday, while those in the medical area are 328, four more.
- Sicily – In the week just ended, the new positives in Sicily amounted to 39,286, 14.4% less than the previous week. The ratio between positive swabs and swabs performed also decreased, from 18.6% to 17.6%. The number of current positives decreased by 18.4%, from 229,157 to 187,062, 42,095 fewer than the previous week
- Tuscany – The new cases of Coronavirus are 5,974 out of 39,315 swabs in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate remained high, i.e. equal to 15.2% in relation to the total tests and to 69.8% in relation to new diagnoses.
- Trentino – No deaths and 536 new infections in the last 24 hours in Trentino. Hospitalized patients are decreasing, now 62 (-6), of which three are in resuscitation (-1). Yesterday there were seven new hospitalizations compared to 13 discharges.
- Valle d’Aosta – No deaths and 15 new positives to CoVid 19 in Valle d’Aosta. The infected in the region from the beginning of the epidemic to today therefore rise to 32,831. The current positives are 1200 of which 1173 in home isolation and 27 hospitalized. The healed are a total of 31,105, an increase of 65 units compared to yesterday. The cases tested to date are 131,260 while the swabs carried out so far are four 491,310. The deaths of people who tested positive for Covid from the beginning of the emergency to today in Valle d’Aosta are 526.
- Veneto – Sharp rise in infections which rise to 9,080, in addition to 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,520,865, while the currently positive ones are 80,109. In the Venetian hospitals 593 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 27 in intensive care.