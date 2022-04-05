Covid Bulletin Italy Lombardy today 5 April: new infections and deaths – Chronicle

The descent of the infections continues in Italy but they increase the employment of beds, by Covid patients, in “non-critical area” hospital wards. In the 24 hours, the national average rose by 1 percentage point, reaching 16% – according to data from the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) updated last night – after 7 days (from 28 March) the rate had stabilized at 15%. Agenas data also shows that on 4 April last year the percentage was 43%. The Covid bulletin yesterday showed a decrease in infections, a figure however affected by the lower number of swabs performed on Sundays, a positivity rate of 14.5%, a slight decrease in intensive care (-6)

There are 7 regions that see Covid hospitalizations increase in 24 hours: Calabria with +2 percentage points stands at 34%; instead, Emilia Romagna (to 14%), Lombardy (11%), Marche (24%), Sicily (27%) and Tuscany (18%) rose by 1 percentage point, while Valle d’Aosta records an increase of 4 percentage points reaching 17%. At the moment the region with the highest employment rate is Umbria (40%), followed by Calabria (34%), Basilicata (26%), Sicily (27%), Marche (24%), Puglia (23%) ), Abruzzo (22%). All the others are below the 20% threshold. On the other hand, the national average employment of intensive care has been stable for weeks at 5% (a year ago, on 4 April 2021 it was 41%), with the highest percentage in Sardinia (12%) followed by Calabria ( 10%), while in all other regions / autonomous provinces the percentage figure is single-digit.

The Lombardy bulletin

Yesterday 2,512 cases of covid and 14 deaths were recorded in Lombardy. In the Lombard provinces there were: 908 infections in the Milanese area, of which 524 in the city of Milan; Bergamo: 133; Brescia: 372; Como: 112; Cremona: 76; Lecco: 51; Praise: 17; Mantua: 109; Monza and Brianza: 236; Pavia: 158; Sondrio: 16; Varese: 221.

The other regions