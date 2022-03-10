Covid, bulletin of 10 March: contagion in Sicily does not stop. There are another 5,528 cases

There are 5,528 new cases of Covid19 registered against 34,350 swabs processed in Sicily; yesterday it was 4,884. The positivity rate rises to 16%, yesterday it was 13.3%. The island is in third place for infections. The current positives are 222,421 with an increase of 2,359 cases. The healed are 4,082 while the victims are 15 bringing the total deaths to 9,696. On the hospital front there are 933 hospitalized with 23 fewer hospitalizations than yesterday, in intensive care there are 64, two cases less than yesterday.

Cases of contagion in individual provinces:

Palermo: 198.824 (1591)

Catania: 190.543 (900)

Messina: 109,377 (936)

Syracuse: 79.199 (439)

Ragusa: 61.981 (555)

Trapani: 60,761 (710)

Agrigento: 60.100 (805)

Caltanissetta: 52,484 (326)

Enna: 24.608 (194).

IN ITALY: There are 54,230 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 48,483. The victims are instead 136 (yesterday there were 156). There are 453.34 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 433,961. The positivity rate is 12%, up slightly from 11.7% yesterday. On the other hand, 546 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 17 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. The daily admissions are 48. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 8,414, or 161 less than yesterday.