Covid, bulletin of March 24: still 6,748 positive cases in Sicily

Other 6,748 cases of positivity to Covid in Sicily compared to 46,599 swabs processed in Sicily. In the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health has also recorded 18 other victims caused by the pandemic for the island. The positivity rate rises to 17%, yesterday it was 13.9%. The island is in sixth place for infections. The current positives are 234,895 with a decrease of 4,514 cases. The healed are 12,136 while the victims are 18 bringing the total deaths to 9,936. On the hospital front, 983 are hospitalized with 6 fewer cases than yesterday, 63 in intensive care, one more than yesterday.

CASES IN THE INDIVIDUAL PROVINCES:

Palermo: 222.627 (2083)

Catania: 201.918 (1077)

Messina: 126.710 (1393)

Syracuse: 86.170 (541)

Agrigento: 71.415 (838)

Trapani: 69,622 (658)

Ragusa: 69.560 (494)

Caltanissetta: 57.903 (375)

Enna: 27,359 (181).

IN ITALY: There are 81,811 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 76,260. The victims are 182 instead (yesterday there were 153). There are 545,302 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 513,744. The positivity rate is 15%, up slightly from 14.8% yesterday. On the other hand, 447 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 19 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 41. There are 9,029 hospitalized in ordinary wards, 90 more than yesterday.