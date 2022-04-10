Covid Bulletin of today 10 April 2022, Italy and Lombardy: 53,253 cases and 90 deaths

Milan, 10 April 2022 – It is the Covid epidemic curve is stable in Italy. I’m 53,253 new cases in the last 24 hours, against the 63,992 of yesterday but above all the 53,588 of last Sunday, practically unchanged. The processed swabs are 352,265 with a positivity rate that rises from 14.6% to 15.1%. THE deaths are 90. In lightweight I increase hospitalizations in the medical and intensive care area. “We’re still in there pandemic because, there is no state of emergency, but the virus is circulating and we still have to keep a high level of attention and continue to insist on vaccinations and cautions, and also the use of masks “, recalled the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza. In the meantime, the green light has come for the fourth dose of the vaccine: it is foreseen for the over 80, for the guests of the RSA and for the categories at risk between 60 and 79 years. But it has also been isolated a new variant of Omicron, called Xj and “equivalent to Xe”. It happened in a laboratory in Reggio Calabria. As for the rest of the world, the United States they urged Americans not to go to Shanghai for the rigid lockdown imposed to fight a new wave of Covid and authorized the “voluntary departure” of its non-essential diplomats from the consulate. L‘Saudi Arabia instead it reopened to pilgrims after two years of restrictions.

I’m 53,253 new Covid cases in Italy, in the last 24 hours, against the 63.992 of yesterday but above all the 53.588 of last Sunday, practically unchanged. The processed swabs are 352,265 (yesterday 438,449) with a positive rate rising from 14.6% 15.1% deaths are 90 (yesterday 112): the total victims since the beginning of the epidemic rise to 160,748. Intensive therapies are on the rise in the balance between receipts and exits, 3 more (unchanged yesterday), with 39 entries of the day, and rise to 465 total, as well as ordinary hospitalizations, 15 more (yesterday -79), 10,038 in all. Total cases since the start of the pandemic have risen to 15,292,048. The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 45,139 (yesterday 76,051) for a total that rises to 13,884,744. The currently positives start to rise again, 8,691 more (yesterday -11,742), 1,246,556 in all. Of these, 1,236,053 are in home isolation. The region with the Lombardy is the largest number of cases today with 6,611 infections, followed by Lazio (+6,415), Campania (+6,179). Veneto (+5.341), and Puglia (+4.137). All these data emerge from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

With 51,773 swabs carried out it is 6,611 the number of new positives to the Coronavirus registered in Lombardy, with a positive rate down to 12.7% (yesterday it was 13.1%). The number of hospitalized patients is increasing in intensive care (+4, 43) and decreasing in the wards (-29, 1,079). There are 21 deaths that bring the total from the beginning of the pandemic to 39,461. As regards the provinces, 2,194 cases were reported in Milan, in Bergamo 455, in Brescia 796, in Como 349, in Cremona 209, in Lecco 286, in Lodi 123, in Mantua 343, in Monza and Brianza 591, in Pavia 342, in Sondrio 117 and in Varese 609.

There is a new death in Basilicata due to Covid, which occurred in the past few hours. This is what the regional task force also reports 542 new infections compared to 2,979 swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed yesterday. On the same day, 405 healings were recorded. In total, 98 people are hospitalized in Lucanian hospitals, one of which is in intensive care.

I’m 1,619 more, compared to yesterday, people tested positive at Covid in Calabria out of 8.850 swabs performed. In Calabria so far 2,757,830 swabs have been carried out, so far the people tested positive for the coronavirus are 319,443 (yesterday they were 317,824). This was announced by the Region in the daily bulletin of data relating to Covid: compared to yesterday, the ratio between swabs made and positive swabs drops (from 20.37% to 18.29%). Since the beginning of the emergency there are 2,382 deaths (+7 compared to yesterday) while the recovered are

235.430 (+1.175 compared to yesterday). currently there are 343 hospitalizations in the medical area (+5 compared to yesterday) and 20 in intensive care (+1 compared to yesterday). The currently positive ones are 81,631 (+437).

The incidence in Campania for Covid is still decreasing. According to the data of the bulletin of the Crisis Unit of the Region i positive today are 6,179 on 36,826 tests with a share of 16.77% compared to the previous 17.10%. A victim is registered. The number of people admitted to intensive care is 35 (minus 2) while the number of inpatient places occupied increased from 708 to 710 (plus 2). (HANDLE).

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, in Emilia Romagna there were 1,326,313 positive cases, 4,565 more than yesterday, out of a total of 18,517 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 9,186 molecular and 9,331 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 24%. There are 35 patients currently admitted to intensive care (-1 compared to yesterday, equal to -2.8%), the average age is 65.6 years. As for the patients admitted to the other Covid departments, they are 1,270 (+ 31 compared to yesterday, + 2.5%), average age 76 years. The active cases, ie the actual patients, are 58,593 (+81). Of these, people in isolation at home, i.e. those with mild symptoms who do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are 57,288 (+51) overall, 97.7% of the total number of active cases. The total number of people healed are 4,479 more than yesterday and reach 1,251,354. In addition, there are 5 deaths. In total, there have been 16,366 deaths in the region since the start of the epidemic.

Today in Lazio on 6,274 molecular swabs and 36,530 antigenic swabs for a total of 42,804 swabs, there are 6,415 new positive cases (-840), 5 deaths (+1), 1,145 hospitalized (+30), 68 intensive care (-3) and +3,546 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 14.9%. The cases in Rome city are at 2,954. This was announced by the councilor for health Alessio D’Amato.

In the Marche (-17) in the last day and the incidence of positive cases per 100 thousand inhabitants which falls from 916.47 to 910.80. The data emerge from the daily update of the Region. The patients with Covid still assisted in the Marche hospitals remain 218 of which 10 in Intensive Care (unchanged) and 208 in the Medical Area (-17). With these numbers, the percentage of occupancy of the beds remains unchanged in intensive care (3.9% of the total of 256 places) and down to 20.4% in the medical area out of 1,013 places. I’m 1,789 new infections detected in 24 hours on the basis of 6,077 swabs including 4,870 of the diagnostic path (36.7% positive) and 1,207 in the path cured.

Today in Puglia 25,268 tests have been recorded for Covid-19 infection and 4,137 new cases. In addition, 7 deaths were recorded. Currently there are 107,841 positive people, 657 are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 40 in intensive care. Overall, since the beginning of the emergency, the total cases are 973,739 compared to 10,051,612 tests performed, 857,828 people recovered and 8,070 those who died.

In Sardinia register today 1,207 more cases confirmed positive at Covid (of which 1050 diagnosed as antigenic). A total of 8316 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 26 (-1). Patients admitted to the medical area are 332 (+8). There are 30165 cases of home isolation (+144). There are 4 deaths.

The new positive cases of Coronavirus in the 24 hours in Tuscany I am 3,653 on 23,998 tests of which 5,679 molecular swabs and 18,319 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 15.22% (64.8% on first diagnoses). This is what was announced on social media by the president of the Region Eugenio Giani. Compared to yesterday, the number of new cases is lower (there were 4,134) as well as that of the tests carried out (they were 27,821) while the positivity rate is growing (it was 14.86%).

No death but 353 new infections compared to less than 3,000 swabs carried out in the last 24 hours in Trentino. This was reported by the bulletin of the provincial health services company which also confirms a substantial stability in the situation of hospital admissions. 63 patients remain (yesterday 4 new admissions but as many discharges), 3 of which in resuscitation. 8 cases were found to be positive for the molecular (out of 198 tests carried out) and 345 for antigenic (out of 2,597 tests carried out). The molecular also confirmed 2 positivity intercepted in the past few days by the rapid tests. Yesterday the classes with suspension of teaching in the presence were 7. 360 new healings bring the total to 147,821 The vaccinations finally this morning marked 1,208,182, a figure that includes 427,455 second doses and 330,535 third doses.

Two more Covid hospitalized in Umbria, 284 to April 10, but while those in the dedicated departments drop to 192 from 197, those in the other areas rise to 86, from 78. The number of posts occupied in intensive care increased from seven to six. And there is a new death. It emerges from the data of the Region. On the last day they register 1,130 new cases and 1,836 healed, with the currently positive now 14,512, 707 fewer. 7,616 tests for Covid research were analyzed, with a positive rate of 14.83 percent, practically stable compared to 14.76 percent on Saturday.

After 25 days, there is again a person admitted to the ICU in Valle d’Aosta for Covid-19. The number of current positives continues to increase, albeit slightly, but after days of improvement, the hospitalization situation returns to worsen. In the last 24 hours, the new ones 78 positives were detected, compared to 21 recovered; the swabs reported were 599. The currently positives in the region rise to 1,239, of which 1,224 in home isolation. The number of people admitted to the Umberto Parini regional hospital in Aosta has risen to 15 (yesterday there were 13): 14 are in the ordinary wards, one in intensive care. No deaths were recorded; the total number of victims remains at 527 people. The data are contained in the daily update bulletin released by the Region, based on the data provided by the Aosta Valley Local Health Authority and processed by the regional civil protection.

Situation of Covid infections substantially stable in Veneto, where in the last 24 hours they have been registeredthe 5,341 new positives (yesterday they were 6,820). There are also 10 victims. The total number of infected persons since the beginning of the epidemic rises to 1,554,548, that of deaths to 14,264. The figure for currently positive subjects, 79,273 (-494), is almost unchanged. Little significant changes also for hospital data. Covid patients hospitalized in the medical area are 848 (-9), those in intensive care 45 (+2).