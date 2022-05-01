Covid Bulletin today 1 May: 40 thousand infections and 105 deaths. Data for Italy and regions

Rome, 1 May 2022 – Covid Bulletin of May 1st, the day when the new rules take effect: from today, in fact, goodbye to the Green pass. Stop also to outdoor masks and in many places indoors, while in offices the use of protections is regulated by the circular of the Minister of Public Administration for the public and by the employer in the private sector. THE data from the Ministry of Health they report 40 thousand infections and 105 deaths, decreasing hospitalizations.

Do you need a mask in stores? Here are the places where it is mandatory

Summary

Today 40,757 infections and 105 deaths. There are 287,601 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 383,073. The positivity rate is 14.1%, substantially stable compared to 13.9% yesterday. 366 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, without changes compared to yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. The daily admissions are 30. The hospitalized in the ordinary departments there are 9,738, or 88 less than yesterday. There are 1,231,670 people currently positive for Covid, 2,291 more in the last 24 hours.

With 40,954 swabs performed, it is 5,254 the number of new positives to the Coronavirus registered in Lombardy, a percentage slightly up to 12.8% compared to 12.5 yesterday. There is a slight decline in hospitalizations: in fact, there are 36 in intensive care (+3). they fell to 1,183 in the other departments (-44). The number of deaths is 45, bringing the total from the beginning of the pandemic to 39 980. As regards the provinces, 1,549 new infections were reported in Milan, 692 in Brescia, 410 in Varese, 524 in Monza, 424 in Bergamo, in Como 310, in Pavia 336, in Mantua 233, in Cremona 149, in Lecco 218, in Lodi 147 and in Sondrio 125.

I’m 4,786 new cases of Covid emerged yesterday in Campania from the analysis of 31,299 tests, 4 new deaths recorded in today’s bulletin released by the Campania Region crisis unit. In the hospitals of the region, 39 Covid patients are hospitalized in intensive care and 724 Covid patients hospitalized in hospital wards.

The Veneto records a slight decline in the trend of Covid infections, with 4,143 cases of positivity in the last 24 hours (yesterday it was 5,549). The victims were 6. The total number of infected since the beginning of the epidemic rises to 1,672,534, that of deaths to 14,461. Decisive decrease of the subjects currently positive, 68,528 (- 1,477). Hospital data, on the other hand, show increasing numbers, both for the beds occupied by Covid patients in the medical area, 914 (+14), and in intensive care, 34 (+1).

Today in the Lazio out of 7,937 molecular swabs and 22,207 antigenic swabs for a total of 30,144 swabs, 4,133 new positive cases, 5 deaths, 1,127 hospitalized (-17), 62 intensive care (as the day before) and 5,063 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 13.7%. The cases in Rome city are at 2,107.

In Emilia-Romagna 3,736 infections, out of a total of 15,312 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 7,032 molecular and 8,280 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 24.3%. They register 6 deaths. In intensive care there are 29 patients (like yesterday), while the positives in the other Covid departments are 1,349 (13 more).

Today 19,762 tests have been recorded in Puglia e 2,830 new cases: 1,031 in the province of Bari, 176 in the province of Barletta, Andria, Trani and 325 in that of Brindisi, 319 in the province of Foggia, 503 in the province of Lecce, 449 in the province of Taranto as well as 20 residents outside the region and 7 in the province being defined. They have also been registered 10 deaths. Currently there are 101,770 positive people, 525 are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 26 in intensive care.

I’m 2,424 new cases of Coronavirus in Tuscany where they register today 4 deaths: 2 men and 2 women. The decline in hospitalizations continues and today there are 619 (22 less than yesterday), of which 19 in intensive care (-3). Today, 3,955 molecular swabs and 13,648 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 13.8% were positive. On the other hand, 3,860 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 62.8% were positive. On a territorial level, Florence records 636 more cases, Prato 127, Pistoia 189, Massa Carrara 128, Lucca 270, Pisa 338, Livorno 221, Arezzo 176, Siena 194 and Grosseto 145.

It continues in the Marche the drop in the incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants: in the last day it went from 772.27 to 742.51. In all, the Region says, they are 1,382 positives detected in one day on the basis of 4,994 swabs including 4,353 in the diagnostic path (31.7% of positive) and 641 in the path cured. Among these, there are 364 people with symptoms. At the provincial level, 391 positives were registered in Ancona, 280 in Pesaro Urbino, 259 in Macerata, 231 in Ascoli Piceno, 167 in Fermo and 54 cases from outside the region. On the last day three fewer hospitalized for Covid in the Marche: now there are 175 of which 5 in intensive care (+1 compared to yesterday), 49 in semi-intensive (-1) and 121 in non-intensive wards (-3); 28 people discharged. Three deaths.

There are 1,550 new positives in Abruzzo, 3 the dead. In Calabria 1,246 cases and one death. In Sardinia 727 infections and one death. In Friuli Venezia Giulia 588 cases and 2 victims. In Trentino 286 infections.