Covid Bulletin today 25 April 2022: 716 cases and one death in the Marche – Chronicle

Ancona, 25 April 2022 – In the last 24 hours they have been identified in the Marche 716 cases of Covid-19 (154 the symptomatic), with suns 1,695 swabs processed in the diagnostic path and a 42.2% positivity rate (yesterday it was 36.5% with 1,829 cases); the cumulative incidence on 100 thousand inhabitants is growing for the sixth consecutive day, going from 827.82 to 834.32. This can be learned from the daily bulletin of the regional health service.

The new 716 cases are divided as follows on the territory: 179 in the province of Ascoli Piceno104 a Pesaro135 a Macerata181 ad Ancona80 a Stopped and 37 come from outside the region.

A total of 186 patients are assisted in hospitals in the Marche (+3) and 25 (-2) in the emergency rooms waiting to be transferred to the wards. In the intensive therapies there are 5 patients (-1) and the bed occupancy rate is 2%; there are 45 (+1) patients in the areas of seeds intensive e 136 (+3) those hospitalized in non-intensive wardswith the occupancy of beds in the medical area at 17.9%.

Deaths from Covid

In the last 24 hours, a victim related to Covid-19 has been recorded, an 84-year-old woman from Camerino (Macerata), with other pathologies; the toll since the beginning of the pandemic crisis is 3,827 dead.