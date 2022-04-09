Covid Bulletin today: 63,992 new infections in Italy. The data of April 9 from the regions

Rome, April 9, 2022 – The curve of Covid infections in Italy Slows. The confirmation also comes from the figures of the bulletin today of the Ministry of Health: 63,992 new positives (here all data as of April 8). According to the forecasts ofHigher Institute of Health it should suffer a further decline as well the transmissibility index Rt (the last weekly monitoring was 1.15). The extended ISS report also reports a decrease in deaths, while the 7-day incidence rate of hospitalizations in the 0-9 and 70-79 year range is slightly increasing. Also worth mentioning the increase in reinfection from Sars-Cov-2 in the circulation phase of the virus supported by the Omicron variant: in the last week the percentage of repeated infections in the same person, out of the total number of cases reported, was 4.1%, an increase compared to the previous week when it was at 3.5%.

Summary

Meanwhile, both the governor of Veneto, Luca Zaiaboth that of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, invite you not to completely abandon the use of masks. “Citizens must understand that common sense is needed. A mask must be worn in crowded places and gatherings”, says Zaia speaking at the SkyTg24 ‘Live In’ event. “The message must not pass that everything is over, unfortunately it is not so and we must continue to be careful – echoes Fontana, guest of the same event -. We need to identify some minimum rules from which never to derogate, for example the indoor mask. I think and fear that we will have to continue to keep it until definitive solutions are found to recover from this terrible virus “.

I’m 63,992 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, against the 66,535 of yesterday but above all the 70,803 of last Saturday, a reduction of 10% on a weekly basis. The processed swabs are 438,449 (yesterday 442,029) with a positivity rate that drops from 15.1% to 14.6%. There are 112 deaths (yesterday 144): the total victims since the beginning of the epidemic thus rise to 160,658. Intensive therapies remained unchanged in the balance between entries and exits (yesterday -9), with 42 entries of the day, and a total of 462 remain. On the other hand, ordinary hospitalizations are decreasing, 79 fewer (yesterday +24), 10,023 in all. The region with the highest number of cases today is Lombardy with 8,540 infections, followed by Lazio (+7.255), Veneto (+6.820), Campania (+6.795) and Puglia (+5.478).

Total cases since the start of the pandemic have risen to 15,238,128. The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 76,051 (yesterday 70,946) for a total that rises to 13,839,605. The current positives are still down, 11,742 less (yesterday -3,449), 1,237,865 in all. Of these, 1,227,380 are in home isolation.

I’m 8,540 new positives to the Coronavirus registered in Lombardy identified on 65,169 swabs. The positivity rate is down to 13.1% (yesterday it was 13.6%). The number of hospitalized patients decreased in intensive care (-3, 39) but increased in the wards (+7, 1,108). There are 17 deaths which bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 39,440. As regards the provinces, 2,768 cases were reported in Milan, in Bergamo 533, in Brescia 1,038, in Como 509, in Cremona 304, in Lecco 361, in Lodi 137, in Mantua 432, in Monza and Brianza 764, in Pavia 460, in Sondrio 144 and in Varese 862.

In the Lazio register 7,255 new positive cases (+406) out of a total of 46,751 swabs (8,562 molecular swabs and 38,189 antigenic swabs). There are 4 deaths (-4), 1,115 hospitalized (-49), 71 intensive care (-1) and +6,850 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 15.5%. The cases in Rome city are at 3,689.

The Veneto record in the last 24 hours 6,820 new cases. The total number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic reaches 1,549,207. There are 11 new victims. The total count is thus updated to 14,254 deaths; the current positives are 79,767. Hospital admissions to the medical area remained stable at 857, while patients in intensive care were 43 (+1).

In Campania I am 6,795 the positives Coronavirus identified in the last 24 hours: 5,880 from antigen test and 915 from molecular swab. There are 7 deaths, 1 of which occurred previously but recorded yesterday. This was communicated by the Regional Crisis Unit. The swabs processed yesterday were 39,728 of which 28,995 antigenic and 10,733 molecular tests. The regional bed report reports 581 intensive care beds available, 37 of which are occupied, while the hospital beds available, including Covid beds and private offers, 3,160, of which 708 are occupied.

In Puglia register 5,478 new cases on 29,379 tests. The new infections are divided as follows: 1,929 in the province of Bari, 407 in the province of Barletta, Andria, Trani and 535 in that of Brindisi, 742 in the province of Foggia, 1,048 in the province of Lecce, 764 in the province of Taranto as well as 34 residents outside the region and 19 of the province under definition. Also there have been 9 deaths. Currently there are 109,102 positive people, 673 are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 38 in intensive care. Overall, since the beginning of the emergency, the total cases are 969,602, 852,347 people are cured and 8,063 those who have died.

I’m 4,717 new positives identified in Emilia Romagna in the last 24 hours, based on over 22 thousand registered swabs. They still count 13 dead, all over 79 years of age. With active cases rising to 58,512 (97.8% of which in isolation at home) hospitalizations are substantially stable: in intensive care there are in fact 36 patients (one more than yesterday), while in the other Covid wards the positive hospitalized there are 1,239 (16 less than yesterday).

THE new positives in Tuscany I am 4.134 on 27,821 tests of which 5,600 molecular swabs and 22,221 rapid tests. The new positives rate is 14.86%. THE deaths I am 7, bringing the total to 9,616. There are 852 people hospitalized in beds dedicated to Covid patients (23 fewer than yesterday, minus 2.6%), 42 in intensive care (4 more than yesterday, plus 10.5%). Overall, 48,832 people are in isolation at home.

In Abruzzo yes. I am 2,122 new positives compared to 4,075 molecular swabs and 11,672 antigen tests. The deceased are 4 (2 in the province of L’Aquila, 2 dating back to recent days), 286,018 recovered (+881), 43,749 currently positive (+1,231), 312 hospitalized in the medical area (-2), 11 in intensive care (-2), 43,426 in home isolation (+1.235).

In Calabria have been identified 2,100 new infections (on 10,307 swabs carried out). There are then 1,352 healed and 9 dead (for a total of 2,375 deaths). The regional bulletin also records +739 currently positive, -4 hospitalizations (for a total of 338) and, finally, stable intensive care (for a total of 19).

In the Marche have been identified 1,885 cases of Covid-19 (417 symptomatic) on 4,785 swabs processed. The victims are two. Patients in hospitals are 235 (+4) and 31 (-7) in emergency rooms waiting to be transferred to the wards. In intensive care there are 10 patients (+1), there are 58 (-3) patients in the semi-intensive areas and 167 (+6) hospitalized in non-intensive wards. The total of positives stood at 10,860 (-356) and home isolations were 23,553 (-476) while those recovered / discharged rose to 394,200.

I’m 1,490 new cases Covid in Liguria compared to 10,266 tests between antigenic and molecular for a positive rate of 14.5% (slightly lower than the national percentage). The total number of positive cases excluding the recovered and the deceased is 17,427, 97 less than yesterday. The number of hospitalized people is increasing slightly: they are 264, 9 more than yesterday. There are eight people in intensive care, 2 of whom are not vaccinated. There are 17,154 people in home isolation, 108 fewer than yesterday. There have been more six deathsbringing the total death toll to 5,224 since the start of the pandemic.

In Friulia Venezia Giulia the new ones contagions I am 1,206: 345 detected on 4,300 molecular swabs (percentage of positivity at 8.02%) and 861 on 6,868 rapid antigenic tests performed (12.54%). There are no people admitted to intensive care, while 140 patients are hospitalized in other wards. There are three deaths, which bring the total number to 4,940. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 344,065 people have been positive.

In Umbria there were 1,138 new infections and 1,721 healed, while for the third consecutive day no deaths were reported. In the last 24 hours in Basilicata 3,582 swabs (molecular and antigenic) were processed, of which 714 were positive, the healings were instead 697, two deaths. In South Tyrol there were 441 new cases out of 3,788 swabs processed, no deaths and stable hospitalizations (42 in normal wards and 2 in intensive care). In Trentino instead there are 439 new positives and one death, 63 patients are hospitalized, three of which are in intensive care.