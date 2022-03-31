Covid Bulletin today: data in Italy as of March 31. Cases and hospitalizations region by region

Rome, 31 March 2022 – On the plateau, waiting for the descent. Confirmations are sought in the Covid bulletin todayafter the Gimbe Foundation has certified, in its latest monitoring, a substantial stability of the infections. In the last week the curve of Coronavirus in Italy it stopped climbing, while hospitalizations and intensive care were on the rise. A slight increase in deaths (+ 3%). THE yesterday’s data they have registered just under 80 thousand new cases, against the 70-71 thousand average of last week (but we know that the Monday numbers lower the average value). From the first communications arriving from the regions, the figures seem to settle in this direction even today.

The advance of Omicron in Italy it continues, but at two speeds: in the North the contagion has not yet accelerated, the data for the next few days will tell if the trend is destined to consolidate, paving the way for the decline in cases. Tomorrow, in the meantime, it will end state of emergency (here the new Covid rules from 1 April). Yesterday there circular of the Ministry of Health which clarifies what it changes for isolation and quarantine. Meanwhile, in the updated ECDC map, also the Valle d’Aosta back in rdark bone: now all of Italy has the color of the greatest Covid risk.

Summary

I’m 8,393 cases of Covid-19 that emerged yesterday in Campania from the analysis of 46,003 tests. In today’s bulletin released by the crisis unit of the Campania Region they are included 7 new deaths, 6 of which occurred in the last 48 hours and one occurred previously, but recorded yesterday. In Campania there are 33 Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care and 729 Covid patients hospitalized in hospital wards.

In Puglia 7,683 new cases of Covid have been registered today: 2,340 in the province of Bari, 510 in the province of Barletta, Andria, Trani and 680 in that of Brindisi, 844 in the province of Foggia, 1,838 in the province of Lecce, 838 in the province of Taranto as well as 56 residents outside the region and 23 in the province to be defined. In addition, 16 deaths were recorded. Currently there are 118,596 positive people, 656 are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 38 in intensive care. Overall, since the beginning of the emergency there are 917,826 cases compared to 9,734,120 tests performed, 791,265 people are cured and 7,965 those who have died.

The number of infections from Covid in Veneto. I’m 7,720 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Region’s daily bulletin. Hospitalizations are also growing, with 12 new entrants to the medical areas. No variation, however, for intensive care. Eleven deaths.

I’m 5,305 new cases recorded in 24 hours in Tuscany on 34,941 tests of which 8,626 molecular swabs and 26,315 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 15.18% (61.9% on first diagnoses). This was announced by the president of the Region Eugenio Giani. Compared to yesterday, infections are increasing (they were 4,960) compared to a slightly higher number of tests (they were 32,144), and the positivity rate is substantially unchanged (it was 15.43%).

Since the start of the Coronavirus epidemic, in Emilia Romagna there were 1,281,425 positive cases, 4,620 more than yesterday, out of a total of 19,744 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 7,898 molecular and 11,846 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 23.4%.

I’m 2,349 new cases Of Covid detected in the Marche in the last 24 hours. The slow decline in the incidence continues, remaining above one thousand, but passing from 1,064.73 to 1,033.30. The percentage of cases on swabs in the diagnosis path remains high (42.9% out of 5,481); the total of swabs performed in a day is 7,336 which also includes the 1,855 tests of the course healed. People with symptoms are 520. The province of Ancona always travels on about 800 cases per day (794); it is followed by the number of positives by the provinces of Macerata (410), Ascoli Piceno (375), Pesaro Urbino (370) and Fermo (320); 80 infected from outside the region. Among the age groups most affected once again that between 25-44 years (615), with almost a quarter of the positive; 45-59 years (544), 60-69 years (274), 70-79 years (210) and 6-10 years (133) follow.

I’m 2,330 (aged between 2 months and 98 years) the new positive cases for Covid registered today in Abruzzo, which bring the total from the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 314,793. Of today’s positives, 1,701 were identified by rapid antigen testing. The death toll of patients recorded 3 new cases (these are two 68-year-olds, one resident in the province of Chieti and one in the province of Teramo, while one case dates back to recent days and was communicated only today by the ASL) and rises to 3090. The number of positive cases also includes 271357 discharged / healed (+1218 compared to yesterday). The currently positives in Abruzzo (calculated by subtracting the number of discharged / recovered and deceased from the total of positives) are 40,346 (+1096 compared to yesterday).

In Sardinia there are 1,594 new cases of Covid, of which 1,226 diagnosed with antigen tests, and 11 deaths. A total of 11343 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 21 (-1) and those in the medical area are 333 (+2). There are 30,309 people in home isolation (+150).

I’m 1,524 new positives recorded in Liguria in the last 24 hours, compared to 12,133 swabs carried out between molecular (3,193) and rapid antigenic (8,940). In Genoa there are 698 cases, 274 in La Spezia, 224 in Savona, 181 in Imperia and 140 in Tigullio. Seven new cases are not attributable to residents in Liguria. The positivity rate drops by one percentage point compared to yesterday, settling at 12.56%. The total of positive cases to date is 17.877, 162 more than yesterday.

The currently positive at Covid in are still down Umbria, 19,204 to 31 March, the last day of the state of emergency, 255 fewer than Wednesday, but the growth of hospitalized patients continues, 233, six more, four of which, one more, in intensive care. According to data on the Region’s website, 1,517 new positives emerged in the last day, 1,768 recovered and another four deaths. 2,441 swabs and 7,621 antigen tests were analyzed, with an overall positivity rate of 15 percent, it was on Wednesday 17 and 16.2 percent on the same day last week.

Today in Basilicata 684 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, in South Tyrol 618 new positives were registered, in Trentino 444, in Friuli Venezia Giulia 426.