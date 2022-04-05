Covid Bulletin today: the cases of April 5 in Italy. Leap of infections in the regions

Rome, April 5, 2022 – i Covid cases today in Italy, while the victims exceed 160 thousand. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health (here all the numbers of April 4th), which shows a slight decrease in intensive care. Monitoring ofAgenas instead it records an increase in pressure on hospitals: at the national level 16% of the employment rate was reached, while intensive care remained stable (at 5%).

Summary

“The end of the state of emergency does not mean the end of the fight against the pandemic”, clarified the Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costa, speaking at ‘Omnibus’ on La7. “It obviously means continuing with prudence, with a sense of responsibility, but today we have an audience of 50 million fellow citizens who have responsibly vaccinated themselves and this allows us to gradually return to normality”, he added.

Eyes remain on the recombinant variant Xe. But “we still know little about it” and above all “Xe she is not alone”, explains the immunologist Giacomo Gorini. “Even the recombinant variants Xd and Xf have been identified this year. They are called recombinant variants because they are like ‘puzzles’ of already classified variants “, writes on Twitter the Italian researcher who at Oxford University collaborated on the anti-Covid vaccine project then distributed by AstraZeneca.” Xd and Xf are Delta recombinants. and Ba.1 (Omicron 1), Xe of Ba.1 and Ba.2 “, therefore a mix entirely within the Omicron family.WHO warns: “The emergence of Omicron has triggered a wave of global transmission whose impacts are still being felt.” For this, says Michael J. Ryan, executive director of the Health Emergencies Program, “as we focus on a future where the acute phase of the pandemic is over, many challenges remain” and “constant control of the virus will be required in 2022 and beyond. “.

I’m 88,173 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours against 30,630 yesterday (as always conditioned by the few post-weekend buffers), but above all the 99,457 of a week ago, a reduction on a weekly basis of 11%: more days will be needed to understand if you go down from the plateau. The processed swabs are 588,576 (yesterday 211,448), with a positive rate that rises from 14.5% to 15%. The dead they are instead 194, up from 125 yesterday. The number of victims registered since the beginning of the pandemic exceeds 160 thousand: 160,103. Intensive care is slightly down, 12 fewer (yesterday -6), with 57 admissions a day, and down to 471. On the other hand, there is a very slight increase, 5 more units, ordinary hospitalizations (yesterday +224), 10,246 in all. A total of 14,966,058 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic. The discharged and healed are 13,531,567, an increase of 88,637 compared to yesterday.

In the last 24 hours in Lombardy they registered 11,666 cases And 18 dead. Since the beginning of the epidemic, deaths have thus risen to 39,347. The processed swabs were 93,356, with a positivity index of 12.4%. Intensive care patients decreased (-6), but those in ordinary wards increased (+52). In the Lombard provinces the situation is as follows: in the Milanese 3,709 infections, of which 1,611 in the city of Milan; Bergamo: 742; Brescia: 1,499; Como: 672; Cremona: 365; Lecco: 547; Praise: 177; Mantua: 689; Monza and Brianza: 1,019; Pavia: 672; Sondrio: 123; Varese: 1.125.

I’m 10,099 the new positives at Covid in Campania, out of 55,452 tests examined. The incidence rate rises to 18.21% (yesterday 16.93). Thirteen new victims, of which ten in the last 48 hours and three dating back to the previous days. The occupancy of the beds in the intensive care units remained unchanged, at an altitude of 35, while that of hospitalizations dropped to 725 (-4). >

In Lazio have been identified 9,903 new positive cases (+6,069) compared to a total of 62,236 buffers (9,315 molecular and 52,921 antigenic). There are 10 deaths (+1), 1,146 hospitalized (-51), 78 intensive care (+5) and +4,306 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 15.9%. The cases in Rome city are at 4,636. There are 133,217 people currently positive, of which 131,993 in home isolation. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 1,180,760 people have been healed and 10,814 dead out of a total.

The Veneto records a sharp rise in Covid infections in the last 24 hours, +9.080. A clear worsening compared to the reports of the last week, but probable effect – as happens every Tuesday – of the dragging of swabs that had not yet been processed during the weekend. The figure for victims, 17 more than yesterday. The total count is thus updated to 14,210 deaths and 1,520,865; the current positives are 80,109 (1,511,785 people affected by the virus since the beginning of the epidemic. The currently positive subjects drop to 81,043 (-934). Contrasting the trend of hospital data: hospitalizations of Covid patients in the medical area are growing, who are now 845 (+28), that of patients in intensive care is lower, 51 (-8).

In Puglia were registered today 8,441 new cases of Covid e16 deaths. Currently there are 114,657 positive people, 690 are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 40 in intensive care. Overall, since the beginning of the emergency, the total cases are 947,421 compared to 9,899,150 tests performed, 824,749 people recovered and 8,015 those who died.

Over a million cases since the beginning of the pandemic: the new cases of Covid registered in Tuscany I’m 5,974 on 39,315 tests of which 7,090 molecular swabs and 32,225 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 15.20% (69.8% on first diagnoses). They register 28 deaths, 17 men and 11 women with an average age of 84.5 years. A total of 48,974 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (1,101 more than yesterday, up 2.3%). There are 954 people admitted to beds dedicated to Covid patients today (20 more than yesterday, plus 2.1%), 46 in intensive care (3 more than yesterday, plus 7%).

In Calabria the people who tested positive for Coronavirus in the last 24 hours are 3.641which bring the total to 308,883 since the start of the panemic. You are the deaths, which bring the total number of victims since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,340. Zero admissions both in the care departments where there are 364 patients, and in the critical area where there are 20. 226.571 (+2.331) are cured, while the currently positive ones are 79.972 (+1.304); in fiduciary isolation, on the other hand, there are a total of 79,588 (+1,304).

I’m 3,103 the new positives in Emilia Romagna identified on a total of 27,259 swabs (12,094 molecular and 15,165 rapid antigenic tests) performed in the last 24 hours. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 11.4%. The patients currently hospitalized in intensive care are 38 (+11 compared to yesterday, equal to + 40.7%), those hospitalized in the other Covid departments are 1,206 (-33 compared to yesterday, -2.7%). The active cases are 54,197 (+290), of which 52,953 (+312) in isolation at home. The total number of people healed are 2,802 more than yesterday and reach 1,231,106. Finally they register 11 deaths.

I’m 2,900 new cases positive for Covid registered today in Abruzzo, which bring the total since the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 324,619. In the last 24 hours, 4,138 molecular swabs and 15,779 antigen tests were performed, with a positivity rate of 14.56%. The balance of patients deceased record 3 new cases and rises to 3115. The number of positive cases also includes 278,879 discharged / healed (+2951 compared to yesterday). The currently positives (calculated by subtracting the number of discharged / cured and deceased from the total of positives) are 42,625 (-55 compared to yesterday), the total also includes 4,566 cases concerning patients of whom there is no news and on which they are verifications in progress. 323 patients (+14 compared to yesterday) hospitalized in the medical area; 15 (+2 compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 42,287 (-71 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL.

Incidence rate in sharp decline in Marchewhich falls below a thousand, to 991.67 per 100 thousand inhabitants (yesterday 1,025.57), compared to 2,814 new cases in 24 hours. The positives are 40.5% of 6,947 positive swabs of the diagnostic path, out of a total of 8,604 swabs analyzed in the last day. Patients with symptoms are 597. Net drop in hospitalizations, down to 241 (-14): 10 in intensive care (unchanged), 55 in semi-intensive care (-1), 176 on non-intensive wards (-13) and 37 people in observation in the emergency room (not considered among the hospitalized). There were 9 deaths, bringing the total to 3,738. The positives to date (hospitalized and isolations) are 12,606, while people in quarantine or home isolation 24,602, of which 730 with symptoms. The discharged / healed since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 384,272.

In Sardinia register today 2.631 further confirmed cases of Covid positivity. A total of 14,936 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 23 (-2), those in the medical area are 330 (+2). There are 30,084 cases of home isolation (-435). They register 3 deaths.

In Liguria the new positives are 1,979 compared to 14,258 swabs (82,841 molecular and 11,417 rapid antigen tests). The positivity rate is 13.87%. 1000 cases emerged in the Genoa area alone. The dead are 6: they were aged between 59 and 94 years. There have been 5,213 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of currently positive and hospitalized for Covid is decreasing. The positives are 17,165 (-322) and the hospitalized are 258 (-5). Of these 8 are in intensive care.

Friuli Venezia Giulia

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia have been detected 1,562 new cases of contagion: 310 out of 5,052 molecular swabs with a positive percentage of 6.14% and other 1,252 cases out of 10,442 rapid antigenic tests performed (11.99%). People admitted to intensive care drop to 5, while patients hospitalized in other departments drop to 143. As regards the trend in the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected group was the 40-49 year old (17 , 41%). Today they register 3 deaths. The total number of deaths amounts to 4,926, while the totally recovered are 309,930.

In Basilicata I’m 1.104 the new cases of infection by Sars Cov-2, out of a total of 4,682 swabs (molecular and antigenic), and 1 death. 921 healings were recorded. The hospitalized are 100 (-1) of which 1 in intensive care: 55 (of which 1 in IT). Overall, the current positives are over 26,500.

In Umbria the new positives are 1,745, while the victims are 4. In South Tyrol there are 847 new cases of Covid-19 out of 5,785 swabs and no person has died. No deaths were recorded in either Trentino and in Val d’Aosta, the new infections instead are 536 and 116 respectively Molise records 378 new cases.