Covid Bulletin today, the data of April 14, 2022 in Emilia Romagna: 5,069 new positives

Bologna, April 14, 2022 – I covid infections today find stability after yesterday’s boom. I’m 5,069 the new positives of today, against 5,472 yesterday, April 13th. There are also 4,660 new healedwhile there are over 14 thousand bookings for the fourth dose: yesterday was the first day of launch. The 97.8% of the active cases is in isolation at home, with no symptoms or with mild symptoms. L’middle age of the new positives is 45.2 years. Twenty-one the deaths.

Coronavirus today, infections and deaths in Italy

I’m 64.951 the new ones contagions from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday had been 62,037. The victims they are instead 149, down from 155 yesterday. I’m 438.375 the tampons molecular and antigenic for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday had been 419.995. The rate of positivity is al 14.8%stable compared to yesterday.

I’m 420 the patients admitted to intensive care, 29 less than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. There are 35 daily admissions hospitalized in ordinary wards I am 10,075or 91 less than yesterday.

Covid today, the Emilia Romagna bulletin

Today in Emilia Romagna there are 5,069 positive more than yesterdayout of a total of 24,481 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 12,396 molecular and 12,085 rapid antigen tests. Since the beginning of the epidemic from Coronavirus, in Emilia Romagna yes 1,343,088 cases are registered of positivity. Overall, the percentage of the new positives on the number of tampons made is del 20.7%.

The contagion map

L’middle age of today’s new positives is 45.2 years. The situation of infections in the provinces can be seen Bologna with 1,104 new cases (out of a total of 277,978 since the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Modena (836 out of 207,650); then Reggio Emilia (674 out of 150,044), Parma (440 out of 110,513), Ravenna (416 out of 124,063) e Rimini (396 out of 128,766); so Ferrara (337 out of 93,215), Cesena (258 out of 75,280), Piacenza (211 out of 71,444) e Forlì (210 out of 62,758); finally the Imola district, with 187 new positive cases out of a total of 41,377 since the beginning of the pandemic.

THE active casesthat is i actual patients, they are 59,349 (+388). Of these, the people in home insulationi.e. those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, total 57,994 (+399), the 97.8% of the total number of active cases.

Admissions

Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive therapies of Emilia-Romagna are 34 (-7 compared to yesterday, equal to -17.1%), the average age is 65.2 years. Regarding patients hospitalized in the other Covid departmentsI am 1,321 (-4 compared to yesterday, -0.3%), mean age 75.9 years.

On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 1 a Parma (-2); 2 a Reggio Emilia (-1); 1 a Modena (-1); 15 a Bologna (-1); 1 a Imola (-1); 4 a Ferrara (+2); 5 a Ravenna (-1); 1 a Cesena (-1); 4 a Rimini (-1). No hospitalization in the provinces Piacenza And Forlì-Cesena (like yesterday).

Deaths and people healed

People as a whole heal I am 4,660 more compared to yesterday and reach an altitude of 1,267,306.

Unfortunately, there are 21 deaths: 3 in the province of Piacenza (one 88 year old woman and two men, 84 and 86 years old respectively); 6 in the province of Parma (a 90-year-old woman and five men: one 57-year-old, one 80-year-old, two 86-year-olds and one 92-year-old); 1 in the province of Modena (a 79-year-old man); 6 in the province of Bologna (three women, respectively of 81, 85 and 88 years, and three men of 81, 89 and 94 years); 1 in the province of Ferrara (a 69-year-old woman); 1 in the province of Ravenna (an 82-year-old woman); 2 in the province of Forlì-Cesena (both men, aged 75 and 95 respectively); 1 death, registered by the Ferrara Ausl, concerns a resident person outside the region: a 61-year-old woman.

There are no deaths in the provinces of Reggio Emilia, Rimini in the province of Rimini and in Imola district.

Vaccinations

The anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 2 pm they were administered altogether 10,319,229 doses; out of the total they are 3,777,646 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination course, the 94%. The third doses made are 2,764,247.

As for the fourth vaccine dose anti Covid-19, for the over 80, frail people between 60 and 79 years old And guests of facilities for the elderly even younger, since yesterday, first day of launch, over 14 thousand bookings made on the regional territory.

The data of the Gimbe Foundation

Independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation notes in the week April 6-12, 2022compared to the previous one, a decrease of new Covid cases (438.751 vs 469.479) and of the deaths (929 vs 1.049) in Italy. Currently positive cases are also decreasing (1,228,745 vs 1,274,388), people in home isolation (1,218,075 vs 1,263,671), hospitalizations with symptoms (10,207 vs 10,246) and intensive care (463 vs 471) .

In detail, compared to the previous week, the following changes were recorded: deaths: 929 (-11.4%), of which 61 referring to previous periods; intensive care: -8 (-1.7%); hospitalized with symptoms: -39 (-0.4%); home isolation: -45,596 (-3.6%); new cases: 438,751 (-6.5%); currently positive cases: -45,643 (-3.6%). But the buffers are decreasing (-7.8%). In Emilia Romagnaon the other hand, there is an increase in the positives to the virus of + 2.9%.

“On the hospital front – he says Marco Mosti, Operations Director of the Gimbe Foundation – the number of beds occupied by Covid patients remains substantially stable both in intensive care (-1.7%) and in the medical area (-0.4%). In particular, in the critical area after a slight rise at the beginning of the month, 463 beds were occupied as of April 12; in the medical area, on the other hand, after hitting a low of 8,234 on 12 March, Covid beds rose to stabilize at 10,207 on 12 April. As of April 12, the national employment rate for Covid patients did not change substantially compared to the previous week: 15.7% in the medical area and 4.9% in the critical area “.

Covid and Omicron: when to swab?

When is it necessary to swab with Omicron? And will everyone need the fourth dose? To these and other questions on the pandemic responds Fausto France, medical director of the Bologna clinic Dyadea. Those infected with Omicron have symptoms that “they act at the level of the upper airways. They do not cause serious damage to the lungs, but they look a lot more like a simple flu. Our advice is to do the control test 48 hours after contact with a positive case, first it would risk not being reliable “.