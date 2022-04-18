Covid Bulletin today: the infections of April 18, 2022 in Italy. Data from the regions

Rome, April 18, 2022 – The new one will arrive in the afternoon bulletin of the Ministry of Health on the progress of Covid in Italy. The data will certainly be affected by the holiday effect, with a reduced number of swabs. Already yesterday the numbers of infections were lower (here all the numbers of Easter day). But among the new positives there is also to be counted Mario Draghi: the premier is asymptomatic, but will miss the mission to Angola and Congo to reduce our country’s dependence on Russian natural gas.

Summary

And, as many countries begin to abandon restrictions, many experts suggest waiting before lifting them indoor masks. “I would wait for the May data,” he says for example Massimo Ciccozzi, director of the Medical Statistics and Molecular Epidemiology Unit of the Campus Bio-medico in Rome. Of the same opinion, the medical director of the Ircss Galeazzi of Milan, Fabrizio Pregliascoaccording to which the obligation “should be extended a little”.

Meanwhile, in China, Shanghai yesterday recorded 2,417 confirmed cases of Coronavirus transmitted locally and 19,831 local asymptomatic carriers. The nerve center of the Chinese economy, already struggling with a rigid lockdown that is causing major protests, also counts three deaths, the first since the new outbreak of infections linked to the Omicron variant spread. And also theIndia yesterday recorded 2,183 new positives, about 90% higher than the 1,150 on Saturday. Among the most affected cities New Delhiwith 517 new positives and a total of 1,518 hospitalized, the highest level since last March 3rd.

In Emilia Romagnain the last 24 hours, they have been identified 2,916 positivesbased on just over 7 thousand swabs. The dead are 14. The number of active cases decreased, as a result of that of infections, with 97.6% of positives in home isolation: there are 36 hospitalized in intensive care (four more than yesterday), while in the other Covid departments there are Positive 1,336 (+44).

In the Lazio register 1,986 new cases positive (-4,212) out of a total of 13,630 swabs (2,946 molecular and 10,684 antigenic). I am instead 4 deaths (-1), 1,166 hospitalized (=). There are 63 intensive therapies (-5) and +601 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 14.5%. The cases in Rome city are at an altitude of 1,272 ”.

Today in Puglia They emerged 1,368 new cases compared to 7,703 tests. The new positives are divided as follows: 485 in the province of Bari, 118 in the province of Barletta, Andria, Trani and 162 in that of Brindisi, 138 in the province of Foggia, 298 in the province of Lecce, 148 in the province of Taranto as well as 14 residents outside the region and 5 of the province to be defined. They have also been registered 4 deaths. Currently there are 101,281 positive people, 601 are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 37 in intensive care. Since the beginning of the emergency, the total cases are 1,007,349, 897,901 people are cured and 8,167 those who died.

I’m just 766 the new cases of Coronavirus in 24 hours in Tuscany on 4,764 tests of which 1,771 molecular swabs and 2,993 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 16.08% (yesterday at 15%). Thanks to the Easter holiday, compared to yesterday the number of infections is in sharp decline (they were 3,363), compared to a very low number of tests (they were 22,420). There are 52,095 people in isolation at home, while 735 are hospitalized (31 more than yesterday), 29 in intensive care (+1). Finally it also registers a death.

In the Marche have been identified 617 new infections (208 symptomatic), with only 1,470 swabs processed in the diagnostic path and a positivity rate of 42%. A total of 197 patients are assisted in the hospitals (+4) and 18 (as yesterday) in the emergency rooms waiting to be transferred to the wards. In intensive care there are 7 patients (like yesterday) and the occupancy rate of the beds is 2.7%; 54 (+2) patients in the semi-intensive areas and 136 (+2) hospitalized in non-intensive wards, with the occupancy of beds in the medical area at 18.8%. Finally they were registered 3 victims.

There Calabria marks another 759 infections compared to 3,432 swabs. In Umbria there are 452 new cases and 334 cured, with the currently positive ones slightly rising to 12,636 (118 more). In Sardinia there were 327 new positives on 1,844 swabs and two deaths.