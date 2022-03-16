Covid: by micron, China is going through the worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic and isolating 45 million people

China registered this tuesday sharp rise in daily Covid-19 cases, who are already at a maximum of two years. Added to the epidemiological picture are concerns about enormous economic costs derived from the severe measures to contain the disease.

On Monday it was reported a total of 3507 cases of internal transmissioncompared to 1,337 infections the day before, said the National Health Commission. Most of the new cases occurred in the northeastern province of Jilin.

Although the number of infections of China still small by world standards, health experts said the increase in daily infections over the next few weeks would be key to determining whether the zero tolerance policy against covid remain effective against micron variant.

The factories of all segments – including, for example, the companies that make the glass for the screens of the iPhone– warn about shipping delays due to Chinese restrictionsputting further pressure on global supply chains.

The new wave of the pandemic raised concerns about the growth prospects of China. Nail 45 million people are restricted from leaving their homes.

Shanghai It is not under lockdown and does not need a quarantine “at the moment” as authorities are striving to minimize complications to daily life, the city government said.

The city designate some key areas where control will be further strengthenedwhile in other places reduce the movement of people through measures such as staggered commutes or remote workhe added in a statement.

The government of the southern city of shenzhen has designated the outbreak control week as a period of “slowed down activities”, with buses, subways, wedding services and funerals suspendedwhile daily testing is being ordered for some residents.