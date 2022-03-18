Covid: Calabria returns to the white zone – Calabria

(ANSA) – CATANZARO, 18 MAR – Calabria returns to the white zone. More than three months after the entry of the region in the yellow band, it was last December 13, there will remain only a few restrictions to be observed such as the use of the mask and the spacing. The decision is contained in an ordinance signed by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza following the data emerging from the monitoring of the Iss-Ministry of Health-Regions control room on the progress of the Covid-19 epidemic in the various regions.



In Calabria, in the last few days, infections have increased significantly, even reaching peaks never reached before.



Admissions in ordinary wards also increased while those in intensive care units are decreasing, or in any case more contained.



In view of the end of the state of emergency, set for March 31, the Draghi government has presented the Covid decree which will suspend the use of the color system of the regions from 1 April 2022. The obligation to have a Green Pass will be eliminated for outdoor bars and restaurants or on means of transport, where the use of the Ffp2 mask is required. Full capacity for stadiums and discos. (HANDLE).

