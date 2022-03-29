Covid: Calabria; soaring infections (+4,214), rate at 24.42% – Calabria

(ANSA) – CATANZARO, MAR 29 – The contagion curve in Calabria returns to soar: there are 4,214, yesterday there were 1,766, the cases of Covid 19 detected in the last hours with 17,253 swabs performed and the positivity rate that has jumped from 21.57 at 24.42%.



Seven deaths bring the total death toll to 2,285 since the start of the pandemic. Two more hospitalizations can be counted in the ordinary wards (378); admissions to intensive care decreased, -4 (21).



The recovered are 214,326 (+2,773) while there are 74,179 currently positive (+1,434) and 73,780 in home isolation (+1,436).



In Calabria, to date – according to the daily data relating to the Covid 19 epidemic communicated by the Prevention Departments of the Provincial Health Authorities of the Region – the total number of swabs performed amounts to a total of 2,632,417. 290,790 people have tested positive for Coronavirus. (HANDLE).

