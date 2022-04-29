Covid Campania, the bulletin of 29 April. De Luca: “Masks until September”

Naples, 29 April 2022 – Compulsory mask for the whole summer, in Campania the Covid emergency is not over. “In some cases, the government maintains the obligation to wear a mask indoors until mid-June, it was the minimum. In Campania we maintain the obligation to wear a mask even afterwards, we will then see the situation a end of September, early October”. The governor announced it Vincenzo De Lucawho signed the regional ordinance to extend the use of the mask – which has always been in Campania mandatory even outdoorsin contrast to the rest of Italy – for another five months.

What happens today in Campania:

“Today’s data a little bit there worry – explains De Luca – because we have between 60 and 80thousands positive, many more than we had a year ago, when we were traveling on 20-30 thousand. The difference is that today there are many more asymptomaticwhile a year ago there were heavier consequences: anyway Covid has not been canceled“. In the rest of Italy, masks will remain mandatory until mid-May in several cases: here are which ones. Then the grip will loosen over the summer.

In Campaniain the last 24 hours, they registered 6,662 new positives to Covid, of which 5,944 to the antigen test and 718 to the molecular swab, data that takes into account the update on the quarantine and isolation of the Ministry of Health. The contagion index is equal to 19.31%a slight increase compared to the figure recorded yesterday of 18.7%, but steadily below the 20% ceiling.

Currently positive people are 177.919 throughout Campania, with a increase of 1,848 people compared to yesterday, of which 766 are hospitalized in the hospital, everyone else is in home isolation. I’m 4.907 the results from Campania healed in the last 24 hours. From the start of the pandemic to today, they are 10,274 confirmed victims for Covid.

I’m 7 deaths, 3 of which occurred previously but registered yesterday. This was communicated by the Regional Crisis Unit. There has been a drop in cases, yesterday’s bulletin in fact reported 7,313 positives. THE tampons were tried yesterday 34,488, of which 26,635 antigenic and 7,853 molecular. The hospital occupation report reports 40 severe patients in therapy intensive (-2) and 726 hospitalized in area medical (-20). Nationally, Rt is decreasing and incidence is increasing.

The largest number of infections continue to be in the area of ​​the Metropolitan City of Naplesthe most populous area in all of Campania, with 3,028 new positives that lead to beyond 880thousands the total of cases that have occurred in the last two years. TO Salerno, today there are 1,486 positive more. The total count of positive found so far throughout the province salt and touches the share of 280thousands people, from the beginning of the pandemic to today.

TO Caserta, from yesterday’s swab analysis, they emerged 1.166 positive. The balance total of infected with the virus is from beyond 248 thousand and 600 people, from February 2020 to today. S.located later, in list of infections register today by province, it appears Avellino with 541 new infections and an overall account of the sick and the healed exceeds the 97thousands residents contagiatthe in two years. Benevento he recorded instead alone 384 new positives in the last 24 hoursfor a total of almost 62 thousand cases in all.