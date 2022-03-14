Covid Campania, the March 14 bulletin: 2,806 new cases. De Luca: We have to be careful

Naples, 14 March 2022 – Downhill curve again this weekend. There are 2,806 new cases of Covid-19 that emerged yesterday in Campania from the analysis of 14,930 tests. Half of the cases compared to half of the swabs performed. Yesterday’s data: 5,190 new cases out of 30,104 swabs (here the bulletin of March 13). In today’s bulletin released by the crisis unit of the Campania Region they are included 9 new deaths, 5 of which occurred in the last 48 hours and 4 occurred previously but recorded yesterday. In

In Campania 34 (+2) Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care, 572 (+15) Covid patients hospitalized in hospital wards.

Covid Campania Bulletin, March 14, 2022

De Luca, the appeal: “More patients in intensive care”

“We have to be careful, it is already 3 or 4 days that we have registered an increase in admissions to intensive care“The president of the Campania Region said so Vincenzo De Luca. “We must be careful – he added – for two reasons: first because we are moving towards the reopening of economic and cultural activities, as it should be, and this determines a reshuffling of society; then we must also have extra prudence because thousands of refugees from Ukraine. We have a duty to open our arms and welcome them, but we must also ensure that there are adequate controls to avoid the spread of uncontrolled Covid contagion in our territories. you have to be careful, according to the line that we have always given ourselves: to be prudent in order to open everything, because if we always make half-hearted decisions, then we risk problems. No distress or exaggeration, but at least the use of the mask must be maintained. It is an element of protection and protection “.