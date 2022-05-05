Covid Campania today, bulletin of 5 May. De Luca: “Masks? Always mandatory”

Naples, 5 May 2022 – Crushing of lives in Campania: while the data of the infections improve, De Luca announces the new ordinance which makes masks mandatory until June 15 in workplaces, both public and private. Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, in all the provinces there is a fairly stable situation with 5.112 the new cases of Covid-19 on 29,352 tests analyzed, of which 4,547 positive to the antigenic e 565 to the molecular. Data in line with yesterday’s report, which indicated 5,341 positive. Masks and work: this is what has been decided today in Italy

The situation in Campania, what happened today:

“As for me – said the president of the region Campania De Luca – the mask must be always mandatory. Let’s say this especially to young people, who may have the feeling of being not very modern. Wear a mask, even when walking along the promenade: obviously if you are alone with a girl, remove the mask, but in the places of assembly we keep the mask. A small sacrifice for a great result “.

“We have to be careful, both for the known variants – explained the governor – both for the variants which are emerging that they are insensitive to current vaccines. We have to pay attention to avoid that between September and October we begin to have the problem again. We have to clench the teethbe cautious expecting some kind of vaccine like the flu shot. “

I’m 13 deaths: 3 occurred in the last 48 hours and another 10 died previously, but registered yesterday. The count of current positives, throughout Campania, drops to 163,897 (-4.447), while the people recovered in the last 24 hours are 9,546. The hospitalized in the intensive therapies of the region are 39 (-4) and 700 those present in the non-critical areas dedicated to the sick Covid (-13). The total number of cases examined in Campania since the beginning of the pandemic to date rises to 1,629,315.

After yesterday’s exploit, which saw a tripling of infections, today the data has stabilized throughout the region. The metropolitan area of Naples is the area with the highest number of cases: today they are 2,342 and lead to overcome the 894thousand infected in the balance sheet for the last two years. TO Salernothe historian of the pandemic speaks of almost 287thousand infectionswhile today they are 1.088 the positives found by the analysis of the tests. In the last 24 hours, a Caserta shave emerged 841 positive: touches the share of 254thousand cases from February 2022 to today.

Tail lights on the list of infections are still Avellino, with 489 new infections and an overall account of the sick and the healed which exceeds the share of 100thousands residents in two years, And Benevento that today hinstead registered 312 new positives in the last 24 hoursfor a total of almost 64thousands cases in all.

The region with the largest number of cases today is there Lombardy with 6,362 infections, followed by Veneto (+5.344), Campania (5,112), Emilia Romagna (+4.041) and Lazio (+3.951). Total cases since the start of the pandemic have risen to 16,682,626. Here is the situation throughout Italy.

In the last week in Italy contagions go down from Covid-19 (-8.9%), with new cases going below 400,000, against a stable number of total swabs. Deaths also drop (-7%) from 1,034. to 962 in 7 days (98 referring to previous periods). These are the data of the independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation for the week 27 April-3 May 2022.

“All indicators – explains Nino CartabellottaPresident of the Gimbe Foundation – I’m basically in one plateau phase with a slight downward trend. However, regardless of the regulatory watershed of May 1, the circulation of the virus remains very highas well as widely underestimated: more than 56 thousand new cases on average per day, positivity rate of antigenic swabs al 16% it’s almost 1.2 million positives. That is why, regardless of obligations and recommendations, keep the mask indoors, especially if crowded or poorly ventilated, it remains an indispensable strategy to reduce viral circulation and protect oneself from contagion “.