Covid Campania today, the bulletin of May 12. Declining incidence: -28% in one week

Naples, 12 May 2022 – The photography of infections throughout Campania is improving, where it has been recorded in the last week 2,768 cases per 100 thousand inhabitantswith a drop in 28.4%. Above the national average the number of beds in the medical area (16.5%) and in intensive care (6.5%) occupied by Covid-19 patients. These are the first results of the Gimbe Foundation monitoring in the period between 4 and 10 May.

The province with the highest margin for improvement is that of Casertawith -30.5% compared to the previous week e 610 cases every 100 thousand inhabitants, followed by the area since -30% from Salerno (669 cases), the -29.6% from Avellino (726 cases) it’s a -26% to B.enevento (698). They also improve Naples and the municipalities of the hinterland with a -26.5% and 495 cases per 100 thousand residents. What happens in the other regions: the national bulletin in real time.

Covid, how the situation is changing:

I’m 4,733 new cases (+377 compared to yesterday’s data) from Covid-19 register today in Campania, compared to 27,011 tests carried out (19,846 antigenic and 7,165 molecular). Of the new positivity, 4,251 were traced through antigenic swabs e 482 to the molecular.

In the bulletin issued today by the regional crisis unit, they are also reported 9 dead: 5 occurred in the last 48 hours and 4 previously died, but registered only yesterday. Finally, the Region indicates a marked deterioration in the medical areas, with 633 hospitalized in departments Covid dedicated (+56), and in intensive care in the area, where they are present 35 patients severe (+1).

I’m 150.754 the people currently positive in all the provinces (-672), the highest cases in Naples and in the hinterland municipalities. I’m 5,396 Campania recovered in the last 24 hours, out of a total of 1,660,375 cases examined in the last two years of the pandemic.

The metropolitan area of Naples is the area with the highest number of cases: today they are 2,054 and lead to overcome the 908thousand infected in the balance sheet for the last two years. Compared to the Neapolitan, there are almost half the cases a Salerno: the historian of the pandemic speaks of almost 294thousand infectionswhile today they are 1.120 the positives found by the analysis of the tests. In the last 24 hours, a Caserta shave emerged 820 positive: touches the share of 260thousand cases from February 2022 to today.

Tail lights on the list of infections are still Avellino, with 437 new infections and an overall account of the sick and the healed which exceeds the share of 103thousands residents in two years, And Benevento that today hinstead registered 262 new positives in the last 24 hoursfor a total of beyond 65thousands cases in all.

In Italy “the sub-variant Omicron Ba.2 has almost completely supplanted Ba.1, while i first cases of Ba.4. In the current state of knowledge, these new Omicron sub-variants appear to have one greater transmissibility compared to Ba.2 and, above all, a greater capacity of evade immune protectionboth from vaccines and from previous infections: this determines a higher probability of reinfection, as well as greater resistance of these variants to monoclonal antibodies “. Gimbe Foundation in the independent weekly report on the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy.

“Regarding vaccination efficacy on hospitalization, if no data are yet available for these new sub-variants, administration of the dose booster remains crucial importance in order to maintain adequate coverage against Omicron and Omicron 2 “, is highlighted in the report. According to the data of the latest report of the Higher Institute of Health, from 24 August 2021 to 4 May 2022, in Italy have been reported almost 400 thousand cases of reinfection (3.3% of the total).

However, the incidence of reinfections, stable at around 1% until 6 December 2021 (reference date for the start of the spread of the Omicron variant), is rapidly climb to 3% at the beginning of January 2022, remaining on these values ​​- points out Gimbe – until the end of March 2022, to then grow further in the last few weeks, until reaching the 5%. The risk of reinfection particularly affects most young (age group 12-49 years), le women compared to men, people with the first diagnosis of Covid-19 notified for more than 210 days, the unvaccinated people or vaccinated with at least one dose for over 120 days, the operators sanitary compared to the rest of the population.

Globally, the number of new Covid cases and deaths-19 cit continues to decreasecontinuing a trend that began from the end of March 2022. In particular, in the week from 2 to 8 May, more than 3.5 million cases and beyond 12thousand dyou go outwith a decrease of respectively 12% he was born in 25% compared to the previous week. This is highlighted by the latest weekly report from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Despite the general decline, an increase in the number of new cases weekly in Americas (+ 14%) and in Africa (+ 12%). In the latter, an increase in the number of deaths weekly (+ 84%). From the beginning of the pandemic until May 8, 2022, more have been reported globally 514 million cases confirmed SARS-Cov-2 infection and beyond 6 million deaths registered (although, as regards the latter, a recent WHO estimate speaks of a real number equal to at least triple).

Updating