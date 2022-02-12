Covid: Canada, hundreds of protesters still on the bridge – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 12 – A few hours after the judge’s injunction ordered the demonstrators to clear the Ambassador Bridge between Canada and the United States, hundreds of people – including families with children – were still protesting against the anti-Covid measures imposed by the Ottawa government. The Guardian writes it.



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assured US President Joe Biden that he would quickly resolve a crisis that is costing the trade between the two countries about $ 300 million a day. But despite the injunction taking effect at 7 pm local time, demonstrators were still on the bridge at 1.30 am, the main traffic corridor between Canada and the US. Many waved the Canadian flag, others fired fireworks. Police officers, deployed in a parking lot near the Ambassador Bridge entrance, distributed leaflets on the fines they risk since Ontario’s state of emergency came into effect. (HANDLE).

