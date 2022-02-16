Covid Canada, Trudeau calls for the Emergency act against no vax protests

The Canadian premier has invoked the Emergencies Act to have more powers and put an end to the protests against the anti-Covid restrictions that have paralyzed the capital and commercial traffic on the border with the US: it is the first time in half a century. For 3 weeks, protesters have set fire to Ottawa and caused commercial losses of billions of dollars. Yesterday the premier of Ontario, bypassing the central government, announced the abolition of vaccination passes from March 1st

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared a national public emergency to put an end to the protests against the anti-Covid restrictions that have paralyzed the capital and commercial traffic on the border with the US. The decision, the first of its kind in half a century, allows him to temporarily suspend civil liberties to restore public order, for example by banning public gatherings or restricting travel to or from specific areas. Now that Trudeau has invoked the Emergencies Act, the decision must be approved by Parliament within a week (COVID: LIVE UPDATES – SPECIAL).

No vax protests in Canada and New Zealand: dozens of arrests. PHOTO Protests by Canadian no vaxes have been going on for about three weeks: protesters have set fire to Ottawa and paralyzed trade with the United States, creating billions of dollars in losses. Yesterday, before Trudeau’s decision, they had achieved a first victory: the premier of Ontario, bypassing the central government, had announced that vaccination passes will be abolished from 1 March. The Canadian premier, who had launched an appeal to use a hard fist against the “illegal occupations” of the self-styled convoys of freedom, then declared a state of national emergency to have more powers.

Coronavirus in Europe and in the world. Infographics Ontario is the province most damaged by the protests against anti-Covid measures. The decision to abolish vaccination passes came after a day in which the eviction of demonstrators from the Ambassador Bridge had begun, the main bridge connecting with the United States on which 25% of trade between the two countries passes. In a press conference, Provincial Premier Doug Ford explained that the easing of health measures is possible because the vast majority of the population is vaccinated and the peak of cases caused by the Omicron variant has passed. “We’re not out of the tunnel yet, but we’re heading in the right direction,” he said. The situation remains chaotic in the capital Ottawa, where for the third consecutive week truckers and demonstrators have paralyzed the streets of the center and made life impossible for the inhabitants. Tension is also high at the Coutts crossing, between Alberta and Montana, where the police yesterday arrested 11 people and confiscated rifles, pistols, body armor, a machete and “a large quantity of ammunition”.

The Emergencies Act Trudeau, to try to put an end to the situation, in the past few hours has invoked the Emergencies Act. This is a special law to guarantee more powers to his government. The measure was used only once in peacetime by the premier’s father, Pierre Elliot Trudeau, in October 1970, to send the army to Quebec, where the Liberation Front had kidnapped a British embassy attaché and a provincial minister, Pierre Laporte, who was later found dead.