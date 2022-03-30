Covid: cardiovascular risk still 3 months after recovery – Health

Three months after the negativization of the molecular test, endothelial dysfunction is still present in patients recovered from Covid-19, linked to an increase in cardiovascular risk. This is what emerges from a study by the Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic Foundation in Rome, conducted on 658 patients with Covid-19 in the post-acute phase.

Research carried out during the pandemic has shown that the symptoms of dysfunction are mainly due to the action of the virus on the endothelium, a tissue that lines the internal walls of the heart and blood vessels and modulates platelet aggregation, coagulation processes, the response to inflammation, regulates vascular resistance, protects against the harmful effect of oxygen free radicals. An experiment on Covid patients admitted to sub-intensive care at the Cotugno hospital in Naples, thanks to a collaboration between the reference center for the treatment of Neapolitan infectious diseases and the Itme consortium (International Translational Research and Medical Education), created by the university Frederick II with the participation of the Albert Einstein Institute of Medicine in New York and with the involvement of Damor, confirmed the central role of the endothelium.

Hence the evidence that with a supplement of L-arginine, an amino acid that presides over the production of nitric oxide and citrulline by the endothelial cell, hospital stay times have been halved and the need for ventilatory support has been reduced. Covid-19 infection increases the likelihood of experiencing cardiovascular events in the year following recovery from the infection and opens up an important prospect for the use of L-arginine for the long-term treatment of patients who have been suffering from covid-19.