Covid, Cartabellotta: “Outbreak of the virus in March was not predictable, with the end of the state of emergency, false narratives spread”

“The state of emergency for the covid it was right to make it decay. On the package of measures introduced one could argue, but it is clear that this flare-up of the virus of the last month was not predictable and therefore we are satisfied a little of what has been put in place. We need to be good, this is the message“. These are the words spoken to the microphones of “Non stop news”on Rtl 102.5, by the president of the foundation Gimbe, Nino Cartabellottawhich underlines: “I believe that the concept of freedom must be accompanied by small sacrifices, such as the use of the mask. It is necessary to acquire as a definitive concept the fact that most of the infections occur indoors and in poorly ventilated rooms. Therefore, I recommend to always keep the mask in these cases. I personally will continue to use it even after the expiry of the obligation. If we can shift these important concepts to individual responsibility, we’ll get the better of the virus“.

Cartabellotta reiterates: “The end of the state of emergency does not coincide with the end of the epidemic, the virus is still circulating. Unfortunately, this false narrative has spread, but the expiry of the emergency phase is a bureaucratic act, while the persistence of the pandemic with any ups and downs of the curves is related to epidemiological phenomena and our ability to govern the virus. We are currently still in a moment of high viral circulation. The curve has stabilized around 70-75 thousand cases a day – he explains – however, with important regional differences that make it difficult to make predictions on the national curve. We are in a phase that experts call it of “Territorial asynchrony”that is, the curves rise and fall in different ways in the various areas of the country: for example, the large regions of the North, such as Piedmont, Lombardy, Emilia Romagna, have not had this great increase in cases as in the Center-South “.

And he concludes: “The other important detail is that we have reached almost one million and 300 thousand positive cases and this has led to a hospital rebound: in 2 weeks we have increased the number of covid beds in the medical area by about 1500, although fortunately this increase was very low in intensive care. However, the fact that the descent of busy intensive care units has stopped substantially suggests that the dynamics of the virus are always the same, that is, when cases increase dramatically, the impact on hospitals, even modest, is always there“.