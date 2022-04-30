Covid, cases and hospitalizations still down in Sicily: 3,111 infections, 19 deaths

Keep going down the epidemic curve in Sicily regarding Covid: fewer infections, fewer hospitalizations, only the number of victims continues to be high.

In the last 24 hours, 3,111 cases have been registered, fewer than yesterday. Nineteen the dead. Sixteen fewer hospitalizations (-2 in intensive) compared to Friday.

The rate of positivity rises to 14.5% while yesterday it was 13.8%. Therefore, if on the one hand we see a decline in numbers, on the other the increase in the positivity rate (which is the relationship between people with Covid and tampons), it still means that the epidemic is still running, and how.

Sicily is today in seventh place for infections. The current positives are 115,050 with a decrease of 7,148 cases. The healed are 10,660 while the victims are 19 bringing the total of deaths to 10,587.

At the provincial level there are 829 cases in Palermo, Catania 770, Messina 340, Syracuse 336, Trapani 399, Ragusa 224, Caltanissetta 193, Agrigento 389, Enna 51.

In Italy, there are 53,602 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours, compared to the 58,861 of yesterday and, above all, the 70,520 of last Saturday. The processed swabs are 383,073 (yesterday 381,239) with a positivity rate that drops from 15.4% to 14%.

The deaths are 130 (yesterday 133): the total victims since the beginning of the epidemic thus rise to 163,507. Intensive therapies are 5 fewer (yesterday -11), with 32 admissions on the day, and drop to 366 total, while ordinary hospitalizations are 116 fewer (yesterday -133), and are 9,826 in all. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

The region with the highest number of cases today is Lombardy with 6,973 infections, followed by Campania (+6,051), Veneto (+5,549), Lazio (+5,506) and Emilia Romagna (+4,651). Total cases since the start of the pandemic have risen to 16,463,200.

The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 71,625 (yesterday 60,951) for a total that rises to 15,070,314. The current positives are 17,738 less (yesterday -1,689), reaching a total of 1,229,379. Of these, 1,219,187 are in home isolation.

