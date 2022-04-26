Covid cases are down: -2.9% in one week. Hospitalizations and infections in the Cra are increasing

In the province of Piacenza there is a slight decrease in new infections from Covid19: the trend of positives stands at -2.9% in the last seven days, as emerges from the weekly report published by the Piacenza Usl Company. There are 1,338 new infections; there were 1378 in the previous seven days, with a decrease in absolute value of 40 cases.

The decrease in cases is generalized in our geographical area: in Emilia-Romagna the average drops by -3.4%, while in Lombardy by -6%. The nation average stands at + 0.9%. However, if we analyze the new positives on 100 thousand inhabitants, it can be noted that Piacenza has a lower incidence rate than Lombardy (471 compared to 515), much lower than the regional average (668) and the national one (715).

The swabs carried out last week were 7,065, less than the previous 7,962: the decrease depends on holidays; on the other hand, the percentage of new positives increased compared to the number of tests performed (from 17.3% to 18.9%).

CRA – Periodic monitoring continues in the Cra. This week’s screening allowed for 40 new diagnoses to emerge among the guests and five among the operators. The elderly are overwhelmingly asymptomatic: only three experienced mild symptoms. The situation is constantly monitored by the Company, in close collaboration with the health departments of the structures and in collaboration with the Usca, which can be activated in case of need.

AGE GROUP’ – Another significant data concerns the age groups of the new diagnoses: “Infections in the under 64 age groups decrease, while those of the 65-79 target increase and those in people over 80 are stable. situation is due to the fact that the ultra-65 population was the first to have received the third dose of the vaccine. It is therefore likely that the effectiveness of vaccination coverage for this group has now decreased. On the other hand, among children, young people and adults, the virus has circulated more in recent months and probably these groups are now more immunized ”.

AUSL – Based on these considerations, the general manager Giuliana Bensa he comments: “Today we have a new defense weapon available to all over 80s and frail people between 60 and 79 years old: the fourth dose of anti Covid19 vaccine. The administration in the RSA and in the Cra is in progress. It is essential that people who can undergo this extra layer of protection do not wait and go to make their appointment. We have kept five administration points active in the area precisely to favor the adhesion of this segment of the population as much as possible. The fight against the virus is not over, we must secure our elderly and the most vulnerable people “.

USCA – The decrease in positive cases does not affect the number of people in isolation this week, which went from 2,054 to 2,153. As last week, recourse to the Usca, the special assistance continuity units, is confirmed to be decreasing. The average daily calls are 33.1, with 232 citizens requesting the intervention of the teams: last week there were 257.

ADMISSIONS – At the moment the situation of the hospital network is stationary. The average daily access to the emergency room for patients with symptoms attributable to Covid is eight, compared to nine last week. The weekly average of hospitalizations is 127, one more than the previous week. The numbers do not decrease: in the last few days they have actually increased: today there are 141 admissions. A positive patient is admitted to intensive care, like last week. The deaths of the week are 2, all over eighty.

“Certainly, as we have already had the opportunity to highlight – continues the general manager – the new cases are characterized by a low intensity of assistance but we are convinced that everyone’s collaboration is still needed to limit the circulation of the virus. We keep a high degree of attention in our behaviors in daily life, to preserve that normality of life conquered at such a hard price “.

VACCINATIONS – As for vaccination, activity is stationary, with no noticeable progress in the population coverage rate. In the past week, 1,240 administrations were made. The percentage of vaccinated compared to the vaccinable population over 12 continues to remain at 90.3%. The opening days and times of the vaccination centers are indicated on the specific website. It should be noted that since April 24 the vaccination activities in Bettola have moved from the multipurpose room to the Casa della Salute. As for the Novavax vaccine, two mornings of administration are scheduled on April 27 and May 4 in the Arsenal.

With reference to the fourth dose, please note that at the moment the administration of the second booster is only possible upon reservation, through the usual channels, in dedicated sessions. Currently 1,171 fourth doses have been administered and 1,563 are currently booked. The fourth dose is reserved, as required by national directives, to three categories: the elderly aged 80 and over, people between 60 and 79 years (therefore born from 1943 to 1962) if affected by specific critical diseases indicated by the Ministry of Health, and finally the guests of the residential centers for the elderly (Cra and Rsa).