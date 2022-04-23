Covid, cases are falling in Sicily: 4,944 infections. Intensive care patients are growing

Covid cases in Sicily are down compared to yesterday, as well as the positives and deaths, but the sick in intensive care are up (albeit slightly). There are 4,944 new infections compared to 27,936 swabs carried out, out of a total of 12,427,242 since the beginning of the emergency.

In the last 24 hours, 14 deaths have been recorded (yesterday 27) bringing the total number of victims on the island to 10,479. The number of currently positive in Sicily is 117,274 (-2762), while people hospitalized with symptoms are 827, of which 49 in intensive care (yesterday they were 48)

There are 116,398 patients in home isolation. The healed / discharged from the beginning of the emergency to date are 955,737 (+8207). These are the new cases divided by province: Palermo 1028, Catania 1176, Messina 1012, Syracuse 554, Ragusa 332, Trapani 440, Agrigento 514, Caltanissetta 291 and Enna 112.

In Italy

On the other hand, there are 70,520 new cases of coronavirus in Italy (73,212 on April 22) compared to 421,533 swabs carried out out of a total of 211,365,630 since the beginning of the emergency. This is what we read in the bulletin of the Ministry of Health – Higher Institute of Health.

In the last 24 hours there have been 143 deaths (22 April 202), bringing the total of victims since the beginning of the pandemic to 162,609. With those of today, the total cases of Covid in Italy become 16,079,209. Currently the positives are 1,232,229 (+9,107), 1,221,906 people in home isolation.

There are 409 hospitalized with symptoms, 43 of whom are in intensive care. The discharged / healed are 14,684,371 with an increase of units in the last 24 hours. The region with the highest number of new cases in the last 24 hours is Lombardy (8,516), then Campania (8,161), Lazio (7,071), Veneto (6,984) and Puglia (6,109).

