Covid cases at an all-time high in China, what is happening between new lockdowns and mass buffers

Due to a sudden wave of new infections, China is facing the strongest covid wave in two years of the pandemic: lockdowns and mass testing are back.

Lockdown of entire neighborhoods but also of large cities, mass buffers for all residents e activation of covid departments in the hospitala scenario that seems to recall the tragic moments experienced in the first wave of coronavirus infections and which, however, is actually now affecting several metropolises of the China due to an unexpected how much sudden wave of new infections. In fact, for about a week, the Beijing authorities have been facing a resurgence in cases of covid infection that has triggered the maximum alert again in large areas of the country. According to the official numbers provided by the Chinese authorities, in mainland China alone, the all-time high of covid cases has already been reached with numbers not seen since February 2020.

For China the strongest wave in two years of the Covid pandemic

According to data from the National Health Commission, almost 3,400 new cases have been registered in the country in the last 24 hours, bypassing the previous day’s record of 3,100 cases that had arrived after two days with over a thousand new infections. An escalation that in fact represents the strongest wave in two years of the Covid-19 pandemic for China and which has prompted the authorities to proclaim lockdown and mass testing in different locations of the country. Particularly affected is the northeastern province of Jilin, on the border with North Korea, which recorded 2,156 infections in the last day but there is also concern for megacities such as Shanghai. Mass tests to stop transmission clusters are underway in Jilin and Changchun and a 1,500-bed hospital is also expected to be put into operation in the second, according to the South China Morning Post.

Lockdown, mass test and stop group meetings

In Shanghai and the port city of Qingdao, Shandong province, residents have been advised to cancel all unnecessary travel and all travelers in and out are required to have a negative test within 48 hours. Even in Beijing, travelers are not allowed to participate in group meetings for the first seven days after arrival. What is worrying is the fact that the numbers report only symptomatic infections given that China does not classify asymptomatic infections as confirmed cases, and therefore the numbers of infected are much higher.

Wave of Omicron cases and zero covid policy

Some local health authorities attributed this trend to the Omicron variant which we know is much more transmissible albeit with generally less severe symptoms. A situation that prompted the Beijing government to rethink the zero covid policy so as not to damage the economy too much. At the moment the country is gearing up to strengthen the diagnostic capacity also through the go-ahead for do-it-yourself tests.